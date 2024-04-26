PM Lee to meet Indonesian President Jokowi in Bogor for leaders' retreat on April 29





This will be the seventh and final meeting between Mr. Lee and Mr. Widodo as part of the renewal of the leaders of the two countries. In Singapore, Mr Lee will hand over the prime ministership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15. Mr. Widodo will hand over the reins of power to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in October, after the latter won a landslide victory in the February 14 presidential election. The meeting between the leaders of the two Southeast Asian neighbors is traditionally held every year to promote bilateral relations, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Singapore has been the top foreign investor in Indonesia since 2014, with Singapore's foreign direct investment in Indonesia reaching US$15.4 billion (S$20.9 billion) in 2023. In the same year, bilateral trade amounted to 69 billion US dollars. Singapore and Indonesia are also among the main sources of visitor arrivals. In 2023, Singapore welcomed 2.3 million Indonesian tourists, while Indonesia welcomed 1.4 million Singaporean tourists. For the upcoming trip, Mr Lee will be accompanied by eight Cabinet members. They are Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister of Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of Health. Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. Dr Balakrishnan, who arrived in Jakarta on April 23, said he met Mr Widodo to ensure preparations for the leaders' retreat were ready. “The 7th Leaders’ Retreat will be a celebration of the achievements of the last decade,” Dr Balakrishnan told reporters. “Going back even further, relations between Indonesia and Singapore have reached new heights, so this will be a celebration of achievements. It will also be a symbol of continuity.” He said that although the world is in an “unstable situation”, Singapore and Indonesia are “redoubled our efforts in this very vital relationship”.

