Politics
Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral and global issues and develop China-US relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials on Friday, emphasizing the importance of responsibly managing disputes between the United States and China as the two sides clash on a number of controversial bilateral, regional and global issues.
Blinken met Xi in Beijing after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong.
Talks between the two sides have intensified in recent months, although differences have widened.
Blinken sounded a positive note on recent progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of military communications, counter-narcotics and artificial intelligence.
We are determined to maintain and strengthen the lines of communication to advance this agenda, and again to manage our differences responsibly to avoid any misunderstanding, any misperception, any miscalculation,” he said. he declares.
Xi stressed that China and the United States should seek common ground rather than engaging in vicious competition. »
China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States, the Chinese leader said. We hope that the United States can also view China's development in a positive light. This is a fundamental question that must be resolved.
Earlier, Blinken and Wang also stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open while lamenting the persistent and growing divisions that threaten global security. Those divisions were highlighted earlier this week when U.S. President Joe Biden signed a massive foreign aid bill that contains several elements the Chinese view as problematic.
Their comments hinted at a long list of differences to be discussed, including Taiwan and the South China Sea, trade and human rights, China's support for Russia, and the production and export of synthetic precursors of opioids.
Overall, Sino-U.S. relations are beginning to stabilize, Wang told Blinken at the start of about 5 1/2 hours of talks. But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop and the relationship faces all kinds of disturbances.
Should China and the United States continue on the right path toward stability or return to a downward spiral? He asked. This is a major issue for our two countries and tests our sincerity and capabilities.
Wang also discussed, without being specific, well-known Chinese complaints about US policy and positions on the South China Sea, Taiwan, human rights and China's right to maintain relations with countries that she deems appropriate.
China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges, he said. China's concerns are consistent. We have always called for respecting each other's core interests and urged the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to hinder China's development, and not to step on the red lines of China regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.
Blinken responded by saying the Biden administration places great importance on dialogue between the United States and China, even on controversial issues. He stressed that some progress had been made over the past year, but suggested that negotiations would remain difficult.
“I look forward to these discussions being very clear, very direct on the areas where we have differences and on the position of the United States, and I am confident that you will do the same on behalf of China,” he said. Blinken told Wang.
In our opinion, nothing can replace face-to-face diplomacy to try to move forward, but also to be as clear as possible on the areas in which we have differences, at least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations. , he said.
The State Department later said Blinken and Wang had extensive, substantive and constructive discussions on areas of divergence as well as areas of cooperation and made clear that Blinken stood firm in the face of U.S. concerns.
Blinken emphasized that the United States will continue to defend our interests and values and those of our allies and partners, including on human rights and economic issues, the State Department spokesperson said, Matthew Miller, in a press release.
Blinken arrived in China on Wednesday, visiting Shanghai shortly before Biden signed the $95 billion foreign aid package that has several elements likely to anger Beijing, including $8 billion to counter the growing aggressiveness of China towards Taiwan and in the South China Sea. It also seeks to force TikTok's parent company, based in China, to sell the social media platform.
China and the United States are the main players in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington is increasingly alarmed by Beijing's growing aggressiveness in recent years toward Taiwan and its smaller Southeast Asian neighbors with whom it has major territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.
China denounced US aid to Taiwan and immediately condemned the aid as a dangerous provocation. He also strongly opposes efforts to force the sale of TikTok.
The bill also provides $61 billion to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. The Biden administration has loudly complained that Chinese support for Russia's military-industrial sector has allowed Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions and step up attacks on Ukraine.
U.S. officials have said China-Russia ties will be one of the main topics of conversation during Blinken's visit, and just before Friday's meetings began, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would travel to China in May.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/antony-blinken-meets-xi-jinping-to-discuss-bilateral-and-global-issues-develop-china-us-ties-101714126365474.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral and global issues and develop China-US relations
- PM Lee to meet Indonesian President Jokowi in Bogor for leaders' retreat on April 29
- Rwanda bill will lead migrants to head to Ireland instead of UK, deputy prime minister says | political news
- Cricket finds its digital home in Bangladesh: VEON's Banglalink to stream ICC cricket on Toffee
- Rahul Gandhi says nervous PM Modi might cry on stage
- Can Zendaya go from heartthrob to Hollywood heavyweight? | Zendaya
- Hospitals use AI to manage patient messages to doctors
- North Carolina student lands national fashion collaboration
- Samyuktha's new plan to enter Bollywood
- Virginia opens competition at the 2024 Penn Relays
- Alphabet Q1 Results: Google Parent Company Beats Expectations with $67.6 Billion in Revenue and Announces First Dividend;Stock prices soar
- Boris Johnson faces fresh calls to withdraw Brexit war comparison with Ukraine