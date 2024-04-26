Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral and global issues and develop China-US relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials on Friday, emphasizing the importance of responsibly managing disputes between the United States and China as the two sides clash on a number of controversial bilateral, regional and global issues. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China. (PA)

Blinken met Xi in Beijing after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong.

Talks between the two sides have intensified in recent months, although differences have widened.

Blinken sounded a positive note on recent progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of military communications, counter-narcotics and artificial intelligence.

We are determined to maintain and strengthen the lines of communication to advance this agenda, and again to manage our differences responsibly to avoid any misunderstanding, any misperception, any miscalculation,” he said. he declares.

Xi stressed that China and the United States should seek common ground rather than engaging in vicious competition. »

China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States, the Chinese leader said. We hope that the United States can also view China's development in a positive light. This is a fundamental question that must be resolved.

Earlier, Blinken and Wang also stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open while lamenting the persistent and growing divisions that threaten global security. Those divisions were highlighted earlier this week when U.S. President Joe Biden signed a massive foreign aid bill that contains several elements the Chinese view as problematic.

Their comments hinted at a long list of differences to be discussed, including Taiwan and the South China Sea, trade and human rights, China's support for Russia, and the production and export of synthetic precursors of opioids.

Overall, Sino-U.S. relations are beginning to stabilize, Wang told Blinken at the start of about 5 1/2 hours of talks. But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop and the relationship faces all kinds of disturbances.

Should China and the United States continue on the right path toward stability or return to a downward spiral? He asked. This is a major issue for our two countries and tests our sincerity and capabilities.

Wang also discussed, without being specific, well-known Chinese complaints about US policy and positions on the South China Sea, Taiwan, human rights and China's right to maintain relations with countries that she deems appropriate.

China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges, he said. China's concerns are consistent. We have always called for respecting each other's core interests and urged the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to hinder China's development, and not to step on the red lines of China regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Blinken responded by saying the Biden administration places great importance on dialogue between the United States and China, even on controversial issues. He stressed that some progress had been made over the past year, but suggested that negotiations would remain difficult.

“I look forward to these discussions being very clear, very direct on the areas where we have differences and on the position of the United States, and I am confident that you will do the same on behalf of China,” he said. Blinken told Wang.

In our opinion, nothing can replace face-to-face diplomacy to try to move forward, but also to be as clear as possible on the areas in which we have differences, at least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations. , he said.

The State Department later said Blinken and Wang had extensive, substantive and constructive discussions on areas of divergence as well as areas of cooperation and made clear that Blinken stood firm in the face of U.S. concerns.

Blinken emphasized that the United States will continue to defend our interests and values ​​and those of our allies and partners, including on human rights and economic issues, the State Department spokesperson said, Matthew Miller, in a press release.

Blinken arrived in China on Wednesday, visiting Shanghai shortly before Biden signed the $95 billion foreign aid package that has several elements likely to anger Beijing, including $8 billion to counter the growing aggressiveness of China towards Taiwan and in the South China Sea. It also seeks to force TikTok's parent company, based in China, to sell the social media platform.

China and the United States are the main players in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington is increasingly alarmed by Beijing's growing aggressiveness in recent years toward Taiwan and its smaller Southeast Asian neighbors with whom it has major territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

China denounced US aid to Taiwan and immediately condemned the aid as a dangerous provocation. He also strongly opposes efforts to force the sale of TikTok.

The bill also provides $61 billion to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. The Biden administration has loudly complained that Chinese support for Russia's military-industrial sector has allowed Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions and step up attacks on Ukraine.

U.S. officials have said China-Russia ties will be one of the main topics of conversation during Blinken's visit, and just before Friday's meetings began, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would travel to China in May.