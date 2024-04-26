Politics
Erdoan highlights Palestinian unity as genocide continues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called for Palestinian unity in the face of ongoing devastation in Gaza, following a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. [1]
The talks, held on Saturday at Dolmabahe Palace, took place against a backdrop of particularly heightened tensions in the region, with Iran and Israel exchanging missile fire and Gaza bracing for a potential new Israeli offensive. [1]
According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency, Erdoan said:
It is vital that Palestinians act in unity in this process. The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity. [2]
As regional issues between Israel and Iran threaten to overshadow or serve as a smokescreen for further atrocities by the apartheid state, the Turkish leader said this should not allow them,
…gain ground, and that it is important to act in a way that keeps the focus on Gaza. » [2]
Continuing humanitarian support while castigating Israel's assault
Turkey has sharply criticized Israel's genocidal attack in Gaza and has provided significant humanitarian aid to the region in recent months and years.
During his meeting with Haniyeh, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also discussed the need for increased humanitarian aid with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. [1]
Both ministers called for the opening of Israeli crossing points to allow needed aid to reach Gaza, stressing the importance of respecting international law. [1]
Shoukry said:
We demand that all six Israeli crossing points with Gaza be opened for humanitarian aid. [1]
“Addressing regional and international issues is a top priority for Egypt and Turkey, foremost among which is the devastating war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians. [3]
Turkey's engagement with Haniyeh and its long-standing activism for Palestinian rights clearly reflect its broader foreign policy goals in the Middle East. [1]
He appears keen to exert influence in the region and thereby advance his own geopolitical interests.
Erdoan said it in the following words:
“I will continue as long as God gives me my life, to defend the Palestinian struggle and to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people.” [2]
Despite international efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza, the humanitarian situation remains extremely dire.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed or injured in Israeli attacks, while many others face food shortages and lack access to essential services. [1]
And as Israel continues preparations for a possible attack on Rafah, concerns about further civilian casualties and internal displacement will not disappear anytime soon.
In a poignant reading, the broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on April 20,
More than 34,000 people have been killed and more than 76,900 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October. [1]
Analysis
ANALYSIS
A useful, but no longer necessary, demonstration of unity
This three-way meeting between the Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers, Turkish President Erdoan and Palestinian Ismail Haniyeh is a step in the right direction.
However, more Muslim countries should take responsibility for supporting an end to more than 200 days of genocidal destruction at the hands of the apartheid state.
Is it too much to ask the Muslim Ummah to speak out to end this devastation, let alone denounce the Zionist state for its heinous actions? Especially when Israel continues to ignore as many international conventions and laws as it wants, blocking aid routes, bombing civilians and aid workers, engaging in collective punishment?
Muslim states must openly support Palestine
There is no doubt that geopolitical positions and relationships create a spaghetti crossroads in terms of navigating world events, but this softening of tone on Egypt's part is a positive step and more aid must be authorized immediately in Gaza.
People are starving, lacking medicine and unable to rebuild essential infrastructure; they have no roof over their heads, and yet they have an unshakable belief in Allah and His justice.
We must emulate their strength of character and support them in difficult times. They are certainly praying for the rest of the Ummah, so we owe it to them to encourage our Muslim leaders to openly support them and not fear the impact this might have on the world's temporary political relations with others. other countries.
Read also
Source: Islam21c
