Jokowi, Lee to attend leaders' retreat to discuss development of Nusantara, Singapore PM's latest major mission





JAKARTA (Bernama-ANTARA): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will travel to Bogor, Indonesia on April 29 to attend the Singapore-Indonesia leaders' retreat hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). This will be Lee's seventh and final leadership retreat with Joko Widodo or better known as Jokowi. Lee will leave office on May 15 while Jokowi will finish his term in October. During the retreat, the two leaders will take stock of the significant progress made in bilateral cooperation during their respective mandates, including the entry into force in March 2024 of the three Expanded Framework agreements, and review progress made in areas such as defence, digital economy and sustainability. They will also discuss a host of issues, including food security, energy transition and the development of IKN. The discussion will also focus on human resource development and upskilling, talent exchange in the digital sector and capacity augmentation in the healthcare sector. “Singapore and Indonesia have also made progress in bilateral cooperation in a wide variety of other areas, including defence, trade and investment, as well as financial cooperation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the two sides also strengthened their cooperation in the field of healthcare,” the PMO said in a statement. , Friday. Lee will be accompanied by several ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who was named to succeed Lee. The delegation also includes Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Defense Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Education Minister , Chan Chun Sing. Other members of the delegation are the Minister of Social and Family Development, the Second Minister of Health and the Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli; Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng. Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudihas revealed that the Indonesian and Singaporean leaders' retreat at Bogor Palace on April 29 will discuss the development of the capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan. “Many Singaporean companies have expressed interest in collaborating to invest in IKN, particularly in the energy transition sector, particularly for solar energy,” she said in a press release at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday. . As part of the agenda of the meeting between President Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee, the two leaders would review the cooperation carried out ten years ago and also ensure the continuation of the established cooperation and healthy relations, Marsudi said. On Friday, she accompanied President Jokowi to receive a courtesy visit from Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the State Palace in Jakarta, to discuss preparations for this year's Indonesia-hosted leaders' retreat. Last year's leaders' retreat between the two countries was held in Singapore on March 16. On the occasion, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in emerging sectors, such as digital economy, sustainability and human capital development. , as well as security. – Bernama-Antara

