Why the US and UK face a military recruiting crisis

We are in a pre-war era. This is the message from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a recent speech. This was not an original thought; in fact, Tusk was late for choir.

In January, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps delivered a landmark speech at Lancaster House, in which he announcement that Europe was no longer in a post-war situation but in a pre-war situation. The head of the British army was singing the same hymn.

But amid all the talk of a new European war, the political institutions of the United Kingdom and the United States face a huge problem: in neither country are the armed forces able to attract enough young people to respond. to the demands of the military. The British army is now the the smallest this has been the case since 1714.

In the UK, the recruitment crisis is so acute that senior military officials, backed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are call for the reintroduction of conscription.

If such an effort were to move beyond the pages of conservative media and into legislative texts, the conscription drive would face very real problems. A recent YouGov survey showed that young people have a very pronounced aversion to military service.

The survey asked respondents aged 18 to 40 if they would be willing to serve in the military if another world war broke out. Only seven percent said they would volunteer, while 21 percent said they would serve if drafted. A total of 38 percent said they would refuse to serve even if drafted. That's a lot of refractory people.

Even more surprising, even if the country faced imminent invasion, 30 percent said they would refuse to serve even if drafted.

Missed goals

In the absence of conscription, it is not surprising that the armed forces face a problem. In the 12 months until March 2023, admission for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines it fell by 22 percent from the previous year, while in the Royal Air Force it fell by almost 17 percent and for the army by almost 15 percent. Despite government plans to reduce the size of the army, these figures remain well below targets.

In fact, recruitment figures for the Army and Navy have failed achieving their goals every year since 2010. The navy is even downgrading ships, notably HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll, because there were not enough sailors to crew them.

If conscription were implemented, it would likely repeat the pattern of voluntary recruitment: the poor would fight and the rich would stay home.

It is surely a sign of empire in decline that these nations can no longer attract people willing to take up arms in their name.

In England, from 2013 to 2018, the army recruitment of 16 and 17 year olds was 57 percent higher in the poorest quintile of constituencies than in the richest quintile. Army recruiters tend to focus on poorer towns, particularly families with an annual income of around $10,000 ($12,500), according to to a 2019 report from the Child Rights International Network.

And joining the military doesn't lead to wealth. Salary increases were capped at one percent between 2013 and 2018. Although there has been a slight increase over the past two years, to 3.75 percent in 2022/23 and 5 percent plus an increase of 1,000 ($1,250) in 2023 /24, wages have consistently fallen well below cost-of-living increases. Additionally, many military housing units are bad quality.

The situation is no different in the United States. Recruitment into the armed forces is declining and the United States now has its own the smallest army in 80 years. In 2022, the American armed forces had their worst recruitment since the draft was abolished in 1973. A recent Gallup study survey found that trust in the U.S. military, at 60 percent, was at its lowest level in more than two decades.

All this has caused panic within the political establishment. Ben Wallace, former British Defense Secretary blame Generation Z for not being willing to fight like previous generations. The Economist think the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are part of the problem. The telegraph argues that in the midst of fashionable diversity policies, white men no longer want to fight for a nation that despises them. The temperature believes that strict rules on tattoos hurt recruitment.

Confidence falling

A Closer Look at the Causes of Low Recruitment just Matthew Gault of Vice, who says the main reason for the loss of confidence in the military is the end of the war in Afghanistan, the American withdrawal and the speed with which the Taliban were able to take it back. There was a lot of really bad optics, a lot of terrible footage, a lot of horrible stories that happened immediately after that. And when America loses a war, confidence in the military diminishes.

In the United Kingdom, a former member of the Parachute Regiment, Richard Mitchell, said the Guardian the same story. He joined the group after the September 11 attacks, when they couldn't get people into the Para depot fast enough. But Iraq was denounced as a big lie, and Afghanistan as a total failure. Young people look at recent history and fear the same thing will happen again.

In a 2022 U.S. survey of people ages 16 to 24, respondents were request how likely they were to join the army in the next few years. Only two percent answered categorically and seven percent probably, while 90 percent said they definitely would not or probably would not. Fear of death, injury and post-traumatic stress disorder were among the most cited reasons for refusing to serve.

Beyond imperial demoralization is the state of health care and education in the United States. The Pentagon estimated in 2020 that only about 23% of people ages 17 to 24 met military standards, down 29 percent in 2016. And in the midst of 21st century computerized warfare, the military is simply unable to attract enough IT-skilled recruits.

Then there is the wider divide between elites, the military and society as a whole. Consider the case of Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who serves in the Senate. armed forces committee. For months he blocked hundreds of military promotions due to concerns about the U.S. Department of Defense's commitment to ensuring that service members have access to abortion procedures.

In the UK, sexism and harassment have been reported everywhere, since the Red arrows to submarine crews and to the Ministry of Defense itself. In the United States, fear of sexual harassment or assault is one of the Top 10 reasons why people don't want to join the army.

It is surely a sign of an empire in decline that these nations are no longer able to attract people willing to take up arms in their name. If this is the case, the United States and the United Kingdom face a serious crisis of decline.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of Middle East Eye.