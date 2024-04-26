Connect with us

Partners, not rivals: Xi Jinping has a message for Antony Blinken as TikTok ban threatens China

Blinken, in China for the second time in less than a year, highlighted improvements in relations but urged Beijing to act more in areas such as reducing support for Russia.

Meeting with Blinken at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the two countries had “made positive progress” since meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in November.

“The two countries should be partners, not rivals,” Xi said.

But he issued a warning over what China sees as U.S. pressure to rein in its economy, which includes a sweeping ban on semiconductor exports and efforts to wrest the hit app TikTok from its Chinese owners.

“We hope the United States can also take a positive view of China's development,” Xi said.

“When this fundamental problem is resolved,” he said, “relations can truly stabilize, improve and move forward.”

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Blinken that US pressure could trigger a “downward spiral”.

Wang also warned that the issue of Taiwan's autonomy was the “first red line” that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations.

– Pressure on Russia –

Blinken described his talks with Wang at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse — which lasted more than five and a half hours — “thorough and constructive.”

He announced that the two countries would hold their first formal discussions in the coming weeks on the management of artificial intelligence, a growing concern as the technology rapidly advances.

But Blinken issued a warning over China's support for Russia's “brutal war of aggression” in Ukraine, saying Beijing – while refraining from directly exporting weapons – had helped Russia increase its production of rockets, drones and tanks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week that he would visit China in May.

“Russia would find it difficult to continue its assault on Ukraine without support from China,” Blinken said, warning that the United States was prepared to take action against Beijing if it did not act itself .

But he added that China had been helpful in the past, including discouraging Russia's use of nuclear weapons, and that Wang had promised to stay in touch on the Middle East, a key priority for Washington.

Highlighting China's ties to Iran, whose shadow war with Israel has come to light, Blinken said: “I think the relationship that China has can be positive in trying to calm tensions, prevent a escalation and avoid the spread of conflict. »

– Filling the gaps “responsibly” –

U.S. officials and experts say Xi's first priority is managing headwinds in China's economy and that, at least in the short term, he is seeking to avoid tensions with the West.

Opening the meeting with Wang, Blinken said China and the United States should manage their relationship “responsibly” and added: “I hope we make progress on the issues our presidents have been working on.” OK” at the California summit.

The two countries need to be as “clear as possible about where we have differences — at least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations,” Blinken said.

“It’s really a shared responsibility that we have not only to our own people, but also to people around the world, given the impact of our relationship,” he said.

Biden, who recently spoke on the phone with Xi, will face a tough re-election fight in November against his predecessor Donald Trump, who made China his enemy and promised a hard line.

The Biden administration has highlighted victories with China, with Blinken highlighting China's efforts to combat chemical precursors to fentanyl, the painkiller causing an outbreak in the United States.

He said he had urged China to pursue further prosecution.

But although he is open to cooperation, Biden has increased pressure on China beyond Trump in some areas.

Recently, the US Congress, with the support of Biden, voted in favor of the forced divestment of TikTok from the Chinese company ByteDance, under penalty of a ban in the United States.

Blinken, however, said TikTok was not brought up during his discussions.

U.S. officials cite security and privacy concerns with the app, which has gained traction among U.S. teens.

ByteDance denies the allegations and has insisted it has no intention of selling.

Published: April 26, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

