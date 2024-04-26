Pakistan: Court bars former PM Imran Khan and his wife from making statements against state institutions – World News





In Pakistan, an anti-corruption court on Thursday banned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi from making provocative statements against state institutions, including the army, and officials.

In Islamabad, while hearing a petition seeking a fair trial, Justice Basir Javed Rana of the accountability court also said the media should limit its reporting to court proceedings and not report the statements of the accused.

According to the order, Imran Khan made provocative political statements against senior officials of state institutions, including the army, the judiciary and the army chief.

The court also ordered the prosecution, the accused and their defense attorneys not to make political or inflammatory statements that could disrupt the decorum of the court.

Follow PEMRA guidelines!

Furthermore, the court ordered the media to refrain from publishing political and provocative stories targeting state institutions and officials and was asked to stick to PEMRA guidelines which prohibit discussing the cases in progress.

The former Prime Minister announced that premeditated fraud had marred the Punjab by-elections and accused the Punjab Police of indulging in fraud.

Khan pointed out that the recent bypolls were also conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) rules, confirming that no cases of fraud occurred in the province.

Khan complained that various tactics were deployed before the general elections to tarnish the reputation of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, resulting in the conversion of a majority vote into a minority.

