Lok Sabha Polls | SC judgment on EVMs a big shock to Congress-RJD group, says PM Modi

On April 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two public meetings in Bihar and criticized the Congress party and its alliance partner in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal, for their connivance in usurping inherited property of the people and in the distribution of 27% of the reservations of other backward classes (OBC) among their members. Muslims from vote banks. Mr. Modi also said that the Supreme Court has given them (the Congress and the RJD) a big boost regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present with Mr. Modi on the dais of the public meeting in Munger where Mr. Kumar's close associate and former national president of the JD(U), Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, is contesting the Lok Sabha poll against Mahagathbandhan candidate Kavita. Kumari Mahto (RJD). Mr. Singh is the MP from Munger. Earlier, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal had denounced Mr. Kumar's conspicuous absence from Prime Minister Modi's recent meetings, allegedly after his (Mr. Kumar's) missteps at the Nawada meeting on April 7 in the presence of the Prime Minister Modi. Munger will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

In India, reservations based on religion cannot be made as per the directions of the Supreme Court, but the Congress party has designed a model of Karnataka by distributing 27% reservations marked for other backward classes (OBC) among their vote bank, Muslims and their alliance partner RJD have been a mute spectator. , the Prime Minister said while addressing public meetings in Araria and Munger.

When they (Congress-RJD) come to power, they would replicate the Karnataka model in the country and strip STs, SCs and OBCs of their reservation rights to distribute them to Muslims, Mr. Modi added. Do you want your OBC reservation quota stolen? The Congress and the RJD do not believe in the constitutional value, he added. But, as long as Modi is here, they cannot do it on the basis of religion and that is Modi's guarantee, PM Modi asserted at the Araria rally. Araria will go to the polls on May 7 for the third phase.

Mr. Modi also said that a new video had surfaced in which former Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh could be seen saying that Muslims had the first right to the country's resources. Now, would Delhi media release this video and expose the vote bank politics of Congress parties?, he asked while adding, for me, the poor people of the country, irrespective of their religion , have the first right to the country's resources.

While launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Modi said the Shahjade (crown prince) of the Congress said he would get an inquiry into the income and assets of every family. They have cast an evil eye on your assets by imposing inheritance taxes, x-rays of each family's assets. They would grab half of your property, Modi said at the Munger meeting while giving examples of how this would be done for the people. People are now saying, PM Modi added, that the spoils of the Congress party will be: zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi (the spoils of the Congress party will be with life and even after).

The Prime Minister also attacked the opposition alliance INDI (Indian National Development Inclusive) for questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections and defaming them. But an hour or two ago, the Supreme Court gave them a big shock regarding the use of EVM. Earlier, during the RJD and Congress regime, one cannot forget the way ballot papers were looted in Bihar. But the NDA brought Bihar out of this lantern age with a lot of hard work.

Mr. Modi also raised the issue of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that the INDI alliance had declined the invitation to participate in the inaugural ceremony, although the Ansari family, which opposed the construction from the Ram temple, came to the ceremony after the court verdict. . Their (opposition INDI alliance) model is of appeasement (tushtikaran), while the NDA's model is of satisfaction (santushtikaran), he said. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements and welfare schemes implemented for common people during his 10-year regime and how Bihar benefited from them.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the public meeting in Munger also recalled the dark ages of the previous RJD regime before November 2005 and criticized the previous RJD and Congress governments for non-development and regular animosity between Hindus and Muslims. When we had the opportunity in November 2005, not only was the animosity between Hindus and Muslims ended, but work was also done in the areas of education, health, road construction and electricity. We have also ensured fortification of 60-year-old Muslim graveyards and temples in the state, he said.

Mr. Kumar also spoke about his dual association with the ruling RJD but assured that he had returned to the BJP permanently. I gave them (RJD) opportunity (to come to power) twice but they indulged in making money, so I came out and came here (to BJP) forever, reiterated Mr. Kumar whose conspicuous absence from two public meetings at Gay and Purnea On April 16, the Prime Minister in Bihar had given opportunity to the opposition RJD to make fun of it. The Araria public meeting was Prime Minister Modi's second rally in the Muslim-dominated frontier (border) area of ​​Bihar in 10 days.