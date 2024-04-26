Former PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi cannot make critical remarks against Pakistan Army, judiciary: report





An Islamabad court has “prohibited” former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, from making public statements criticizing or defaming state institutions and officials.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Justice Basir Javed Rana ordered the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife to speak out against state institutions, including the army, the ruling judiciary and the head of the army, in the courtroom, during the trial. hearing of a motion requesting a fair trial.

Additionally, the court asked the media to refrain from publishing “politically provocative statements targeting state institutions and their officials.”

Such statements disrupt judicial decorum and also interfere with judicial functions such as administration of justice,” the order added.

The court order also ordered the prosecution, defendants and their defense attorneys to avoid making political or inflammatory statements that could undermine court decorum.

Earlier this week, Imran Khan accused the country's army chief General Asim Munir of being directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife, Bushra Bibi.

If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional and illegal actions,” he threatened.

Imran Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, is currently in prison facing several cases, including a 14-year prison sentence for him and his wife for illegally selling state gifts.

Khan was first jailed after being sentenced to three years in prison in August 2023 by the Election Commission for failing to declare assets from the sale of gifts worth more than Rs 140 million PKR (USD 501,000) in state possession and received during his tenure as Prime Minister.

In January, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison following a separate investigation by the country's top anti-corruption body into the same charges relating to state gifts.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was convicted in a corruption case as well as an illegal marriage case with the former prime minister. She is currently detained at their residence in Bani Gala, a suburb of Islamabad.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: April 26, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

