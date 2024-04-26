EP rapporteur on Turkey criticizes Ankara for calling Bank Asya account holders 'terrorists'





The European Parliament's rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, has criticized the Turkish government for labeling people who held accounts at the now-closed Islamic bank Bank Asya “terrorists” because they were suspected of belong to the Glen movement, the Serbestiyet news site reported. Amor, who met with a group of Turkish journalists at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Friday, spoke about the latest developments in the country. Describing Turkey as the only EU candidate country that has moved away from Europe, Amor said he had repeatedly told former Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu that he was not It makes no sense to ask for EU help in the fight against terrorism as long as Turkey arbitrarily labels large numbers of people in the country as terrorists. Serbestiyet quoted Amoras as saying that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) calls journalists terrorists and claims that they are fighting against the glenists while ignoring the fact that they are the ones who integrated the glenists into the institutions of State. Amor said calling people who had accounts at Bank Asya terrorists was madness. The Turkish government accuses the Glen movement of orchestrating the July 15, 2016 coup attempt and labels it a terrorist organization, although the movement strongly denies any involvement in the coup attempt or any activity terrorist. The governmenttook over Bank Asya on February 4, 2015, and its banking license was canceled on July 22, 2016, seven days after the Turkish Banking Regulatory and Supervision Agency (BDDK) attempted coup due to its ties to the movement. The banking supervisory body had ruledfor the complete buyout of all shares of the Islamic lender by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) in May 2015. Thousands of people have been accused of terrorism and imprisoned in Turkey since the attempted coup simply for their transactions at Bank Asya, which is seen, among other things, as a sign of membership in a terrorist organization. by the Turkish authorities. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in several cases that having an account with Bank Asya cannot be considered proof of membership in a terrorist organization. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement, inspired by Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption investigations from December 17 to 25, 2013, which involved former Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his entourage . Dismissing the investigations as a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. Erdoan intensified the crackdown on the movement after the coup attempt. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

