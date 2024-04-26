Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with President Xi Jinping





WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, even as tensions between the two powers continue to simmer. Secretary of State Blinken says the U.S.-China relationship must be managed responsibly, even as he acknowledges the challenges China poses to the United States. I returned to China this week to take stock of what progress has been made and what more needs to be done so we can produce tangible results for the American people, Blinken said. Among the issues Blinken said he discussed: greater cooperation on trade and stopping fentanyl. The United States and China have established a joint counternarcotics task force to collaborate on policy development and law enforcement and to share technical expertise, he added. Blinken warned President Xi about China's continued support for Russia, which China appears to have no interest in ending. Russia would find it difficult to continue its assault on Ukraine without China's support, he said. Blinkens' visit is part of a broader White House strategy to address ongoing challenges posed by China. Tensions have been brewing for years but there are some signs of progress, such as the reopening of direct military lines between the two countries. Direct, open and clear lines of communication like these are essential to avoid miscalculations, Blinken said. One topic that Secretary of State Blinken has not discussed with President Xi is the ongoing problem of TikTok, whose Chinese parent company must now sell in order for the app to continue operating in the United States. Blinken told reporters that the United States would always put its own interests first. Although we seek to deepen cooperation where our interests align, the United States has a clear-eyed view of the challenges posed by the PRC and our competing visions for the future. America will always defend our fundamental interests and values, he said. Blinken says they also discussed what the White House considers unfair trade practices and responsible use of AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/washington-dc/secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-meets-with-president-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos