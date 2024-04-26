The story of Chris Philps' gaffes as Tory MP asks if Congo is a different country to Rwanda

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

They say God loves judges and Chris Philp, the police minister, is a Tory who can never be accused of failing to change course, frequently appearing in the media to dutifully defend the government's latest line on The question of the day.

While the Croydon South MP is not afraid to get his hands dirty, as evidenced by his staunch defenses of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in the darkest hours of their respective mandates, some critics have suggested that he does not share the communication skills and political acumen displayed. by some of his trial colleagues.

Sadly, the former Home Secretary blushed again last night during an appearance on the BBC. There were audible gasps – and a very confused-looking shadow health secretary – when Mr Philp asked whether Rwanda and Congo were different countries, following what appeared to be a relatively simple question. 'A Question time member of the public.

Mr Philps's gaffe was not the first and it probably won't be the last, given the propensity for ambitious ministers to take to the airwaves and put his shoulder behind the steering wheel of government.

Chris Philp on Question Time ( Question Time, BBC )

Casual observers of the stock market will know that it can turn as low as sixpence. Nervous investors, dishonest behavior from the CEO of a blue chip company or a geopolitical crisis can all cause the FTSE 100 to fall.

During the now infamous Kwasi Kwarteng mini-budget, Mr Philip, then Chief Secretary to the Treasury, undeterred by the precariousness of a financial report not approved by the Office for Budget Responsibility and keen to flaunt his support for his new bosses, tweeted: “Great to see the pound strengthened thanks to the new UK growth plan while the former chancellor was still standing in the House of Commons.

But less than half an hour after Mr Philp decided to post on his smartphone screen, the pound fell to a 37-year low against the US dollar, slipping dangerously close to a all-time low later in the evening. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Mr Philp studied physics at Oxford University, but it was his geography that apparently failed once again in 2020 when, during an interview with broadcasters, he appeared to think he represented Germany rather than the United Kingdom.

The MP, then immigration minister, said France and Germany were working together in a spirit of cooperation during a visit to France to discuss the Channel crisis with leaders in Paris.

Quickly realizing his mistake, Mr Philp then begged the team to reshoot the clip. Do you want to talk about that last part again because I confused the question of Germany? he said.

In his current tenure as police minister, partly responsible for keeping the public safe on the streets, Mr Philp was ridiculed after suggesting people should make citizen's arrests to help fight an increase in shoplifting.

The general public has the power to arrest citizens and when it is safe to do so I would encourage using it because if you just let people come in, take items and leave without appropriate challenge including potentially a physical provocation. , again, this will only intensify, he told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last year. Although I would like a faster and more effective police response, the police cannot be everywhere all the time.

One union called the suggestion “police tinkering” and called it dangerous.