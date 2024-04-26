Narendra Modi, at Lok Sabha election rally, says his revival will take place in Bengal | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal during an election rally in Lok Sabha, while reiterating his commitment to the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a wreath at a Lok Sabha election rally in Malda on Friday. (PTI)

Highlighting the participation in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Malda, Modi said: Your love makes me think that I was born in Bengal in my last life or my next birth will be in Bengal.

“You have come in such large numbers that the ground has become smaller. I apologize for the inconvenience caused. I will return your love through development,” Modi said, reported the Bengali version of Hindustantimes.com.

PM slams TMC for West Bengal job scam

The Prime Minister also slammed the TMC for shedding around 26,000 jobs following a High Court ruling, saying the youth of West Bengal had suffered from the 'cut-and-commit' culture of the party, which is now “synonymous with scams”.

“The TMC is indulging in scams from which the people of the state must suffer. The party is playing with the future of the youth of Bengal,” he said, according to a statement. Press Trust of India report.

Narendra highlighted how the TMC's involvement in scams has not only jeopardized the future of Bengal's youth but has also harmed thousands of families.

“The teacher recruitment scam has snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families. Youth who took loans to pay bribes to TMC leaders are now also burdened by this situation. The Center strives to create employment for the youth of the country,” he said. .

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court declared the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) recruitment process in government-sponsored and aided schools in West Bengal “null and void”, ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through him.

“Under TMC rule, only one thing exists – scams totaling thousands of millions. The culprit is TMC, but the entire state is made to pay for its deception and scams,” he said.

Addressing the female electorate, especially in the majority-minority Malda district, Modi accused the TMC of betraying Muslim sisters by opposing the abolition of triple talaq.

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders surfaced, Modi slammed the state government for its alleged apathy towards the victims.

Lashing out at the Congress and the TMC for allegedly spreading canards about the CAA, Modi said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act “is aimed at granting citizenship and not snatching it away”.

“The Congress and the TMC, to appease their vote bank politics, are opposing the CAA. Why are they opposed to Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist refugees, who were forced from their lands due to religious persecution, being granted citizenship? grant citizenship, not snatch it away,” he said.

PM criticizes Indian inheritance tax alliance

Drawing on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks amid the dispute over inheritance tax for wealth redistribution, Modi said, “Congress and INDI alliance are planning to take the wealth you have accumulated by working hard and enduring hardship. Even the mangalsutra of the poor and Dalit woman will not be spared. »

Modi, while questioning the TMC's stance on the issue, said the two parties were now engaged in a competition over the politics of appeasement.

The Prime Minister said the “biggest magnet” to keep the TMC and Congress together is appeasement.

Criticizing the TMC's resistance to Central projects in Bengal, Modi alleged that funds sent by the Center were being looted by TMC leaders.

“The money I send from the Center to the Bengal government for its development is being siphoned off by TMC leaders, ministers and tolabaz (extortionists),” he said.

Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the electorate, expressing optimism over the BJP's favorable results in both phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said, “I am sure that parties like Congress and TMC, which were decimated in the first phase of elections, will also be demolished in the second phase. »

(Press Trust of India contributed to this report)