Politics
Narendra Modi, at Lok Sabha election rally, says his revival will take place in Bengal | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal during an election rally in Lok Sabha, while reiterating his commitment to the people of the state.
Highlighting the participation in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Malda, Modi said: Your love makes me think that I was born in Bengal in my last life or my next birth will be in Bengal.
“You have come in such large numbers that the ground has become smaller. I apologize for the inconvenience caused. I will return your love through development,” Modi said, reported the Bengali version of Hindustantimes.com.
PM slams TMC for West Bengal job scam
The Prime Minister also slammed the TMC for shedding around 26,000 jobs following a High Court ruling, saying the youth of West Bengal had suffered from the 'cut-and-commit' culture of the party, which is now “synonymous with scams”.
“The TMC is indulging in scams from which the people of the state must suffer. The party is playing with the future of the youth of Bengal,” he said, according to a statement. Press Trust of India report.
Narendra highlighted how the TMC's involvement in scams has not only jeopardized the future of Bengal's youth but has also harmed thousands of families.
“The teacher recruitment scam has snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families. Youth who took loans to pay bribes to TMC leaders are now also burdened by this situation. The Center strives to create employment for the youth of the country,” he said. .
Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court declared the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) recruitment process in government-sponsored and aided schools in West Bengal “null and void”, ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through him.
“Under TMC rule, only one thing exists – scams totaling thousands of millions. The culprit is TMC, but the entire state is made to pay for its deception and scams,” he said.
Addressing the female electorate, especially in the majority-minority Malda district, Modi accused the TMC of betraying Muslim sisters by opposing the abolition of triple talaq.
Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders surfaced, Modi slammed the state government for its alleged apathy towards the victims.
Read also : Opinion of the SC on the request for re-polling in the seats with maximum votes NOTE
Lashing out at the Congress and the TMC for allegedly spreading canards about the CAA, Modi said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act “is aimed at granting citizenship and not snatching it away”.
“The Congress and the TMC, to appease their vote bank politics, are opposing the CAA. Why are they opposed to Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist refugees, who were forced from their lands due to religious persecution, being granted citizenship? grant citizenship, not snatch it away,” he said.
PM criticizes Indian inheritance tax alliance
Drawing on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks amid the dispute over inheritance tax for wealth redistribution, Modi said, “Congress and INDI alliance are planning to take the wealth you have accumulated by working hard and enduring hardship. Even the mangalsutra of the poor and Dalit woman will not be spared. »
Read also : On Sam Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax, Nirmala Sitharaman's dig at Congress
Modi, while questioning the TMC's stance on the issue, said the two parties were now engaged in a competition over the politics of appeasement.
The Prime Minister said the “biggest magnet” to keep the TMC and Congress together is appeasement.
Criticizing the TMC's resistance to Central projects in Bengal, Modi alleged that funds sent by the Center were being looted by TMC leaders.
“The money I send from the Center to the Bengal government for its development is being siphoned off by TMC leaders, ministers and tolabaz (extortionists),” he said.
Read also : PM Narendra Modi reacts to SC VVPAT verdict, says Congress has Muslim quota plan in Bihar
Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the electorate, expressing optimism over the BJP's favorable results in both phases of the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi said, “I am sure that parties like Congress and TMC, which were decimated in the first phase of elections, will also be demolished in the second phase. »
(Press Trust of India contributed to this report)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/my-last-life-or-next-birth-in-bengal-says-narendra-modi-at-lok-sabha-election-rally-101714123824267.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi, at Lok Sabha election rally, says his revival will take place in Bengal | Latest news India
- The story of Chris Philps' gaffes as Tory MP asks if Congo is a different country to Rwanda
- US to withdraw troops from Chad, Niger as African countries question counterterrorism role
- Three former Alabama football players selected on opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft
- Brazilian Supreme Court allows religious attire in photos of official documents
- Meet three Polsky-related startups making waves in Chicago's tech scene – Chicago Maroon
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with President Xi Jinping
- EP rapporteur on Turkey criticizes Ankara for calling Bank Asya account holders 'terrorists'
- Matt Damon Moves to West Hollywood After Acquiring $8.6 Million Condo
- Alphabet and Microsoft push Wall Street to its first winning week in a month
- Google I/O: Everything you can expect from Pixel 8A to Android 15
- The largest modeling study of its kind highlights the need for integrated climate and biodiversity policy