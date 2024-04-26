After PM Narendra Modi's high-octane Bengal rally, Trinamool fact-checking





Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool against PM Narendra Modi in Bengal New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eventful election campaign in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress released a list of comments made by the Prime Minister and “verified” them. Ripping the ruling Trinamool Congress and the erstwhile Left Front government in the state for stunting development, PM Modi said they had destroyed the greatness, global image and dignity of Bengal under their reign. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party was once again in the spotlight due to alleged irregularities in teaching appointments after the Calcutta High Court recently quashed over 25,000 recruitments in the state. “There was a time when Bengal was the engine of development and progress of the country. Be it social reforms, scientific advancements, as well as philosophical and spiritual thought and awakening, Bengal pioneered the way,” PM Modi said at a rally in Malda district. , where the majority of voters are Muslims. “However, the Left Front and the present TMC regime have deprived Bengal of its greatness on the world stage and lowered its dignity and prestige in the eyes of the world. Only scams worth thousands of crores are flourishing in Bengal under the TMC regime,” PM Modi said. said. “Not a brick is laid in Bengal without money changing hands. Corruption has become synonymous with the state. They (TMC) have not even spared the farmers. They have gambled with the future of youth of the state and have now left 26,000 families jobless. They are facing the burden of unpaid loans which they took to pay the TMC in return for these jobs,” PM Modi said. Trinamool’s “Fact-Check” The Trinamool said the BJP government had withheld funds worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore under various heads for Bengal. This was in response to Prime Minister Modi's comment that only the BJP is working for the development of Bengal. Following PM Modi's comment that the Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Start Up India program have empowered the youth, the Trinamool claimed that the placement rate for the Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2.0 was 23 per cent, while for PMKVY 3.0 , it was even lower, at 8%. percent. Prime Minister Modi had said at the rally that the Trinamool had not allowed the Center to launch the Ayushman Bharat project in Bengal. The Trinamool, however, asserted that 40 per cent of the funds for this scheme should come from the state. “Bengal has a better health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi. Coverage of Rs 5 lakh, total amount borne by the state. Completely paperless, cashless, parents of both spouses covered and free treatment for all in the government hospital,” the Trinamool said. PM Modi also slammed Mamata Banerjee government for crimes against women in Sandeshkhali. The Trinamool hit back, saying the Bengal Police arrested the Sandeshkhali accused within 72 hours. “The BJP has not taken any action against a BJP MLA who sexually assaulted women wrestling champions…,” the Trinamool said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-elections-2024-after-pm-narendra-modis-high-octane-bengal-rally-trinamools-fact-check-5530540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos