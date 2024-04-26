Trump lawyers set to question David Pecker in secret trial





The prosecution's first witness in the case against Donald Trump returns to the stand Friday as defense attorneys try to combat the story he told about how the former president was involved in efforts to silence “embarrassing” stories that might have hurt him during the affair. 2016 campaign.

Testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker marks the end of the second week of Trump's secret trial.

Since taking the stand Monday, Pecker has told jurors that Trump and his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, asked him during a 2015 meeting to be their “eyes and ears” when he were salacious stories that could harm Trump's candidacy, and also asked him to publish negative articles about Trump's opponents.

Pecker said Thursday that Trump thanked him for his help in suppressing two scandalous stories during a 2017 meeting at Trump Tower, when Trump was president-elect. On Friday, Trump lawyer Emil Bove questioned Pecker about an FBI interview he participated in in 2018, during which agents said he told them: “Trump did not express no gratitude for his help.

So the FBI notes here that what someone writes could be false,” Pecker said, adding, “I know what the truth is,” and that is that Trump thanked him for his help.

So your testimony is incompatible with what is written in this report? Bové supported. Yes, Pecker replied.

Bove also got Pecker to acknowledge that his newspaper had previously published negative articles about Hillary Clinton, who would become the Democratic presidential nominee that Trump would face. Spreading negative stories about Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was “no problem for you, was it?” » » asked Bové. Pecker said no.

David Pecker is cross-examined on Friday by Emil Bove.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Bove also noted that negative articles about Trump's Republican rivals in the race at the time, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Dr. Ben Carson, contained information recycled from other media outlets, and asked whether that was profitable and profitable. sense. “Yes,” Pecker replied.

When the cross-examination began Thursday, Trump's lawyer, Bove, immediately began to undermine Pecker's credibility, getting him to admit that he had sometimes mixed up dates and that the passage of time could affect his memory .

There are some gaps, aren't there? Because it was a long time ago? » asked Bové.

Yes, Pecker replied.

Bove also got Pecker, 72, to acknowledge that it was not unusual for the newspaper to buy stories from sources it did not want printed. Pecker said about half of the stories purchased did not make it to print, although some about celebrities were used as leverage to get other stories from those celebrities.

Pecker testified this week that he participated in efforts to kill three stories that could have damaged Trump's campaign in 2016. The first involved a doorman who claimed Trump was the father of an illegitimate child. The newspaper paid the doorman $30,000 for his silence, although, Pecker told the court, the claim was later found to be absolutely 1,000 percent false.

The second story involved former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had a months-long affair with Trump that began in 2006. Pecker said he believed her account, in part because, he said , Trump told her she was “a good girl.” Pecker ended up paying him $150,000 for the rights to his story, money he said he initially wanted Trump to repay before deciding it could land him in legal trouble if Trump did so.

Trump has denied McDougal's affair allegations.

Pecker added that in 2017, Trump invited him to the White House, where he thanked him for his help, saying the doorman and McDougal's stories would have been “embarrassing.”

Pecker testified that he was less involved in the third story, which involved adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Daniels claims she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. Pecker said he refused to pay her for her story, but encouraged Cohen to do so.

Pecker told the court that one of his employees, Enquirer editor Dylan Howard, helped negotiate the terms of their eventual $130,000 settlement. Trump later reimbursed Cohen for payments that were considered legal fees, which prosecutors say were a sham.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

