Erdoan reiterates claims of reduced trade with Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey had significantly reduced trade with Israel, speaking at a pro-Palestinian conference bringing together foreign and Turkish lawmakers, amid Israel's military campaign in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. After Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 Israelis and taking some 250 hostages, Israel's military response left more than 34,400 dead in Gaza, exacerbating anti-Israel sentiment. Israeli in Turkey and led to calls to stop the trade. with Tel Aviv. The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q), based in Istanbul, is a foundation supported by approximately 1,500 parliamentarians from around the world that defends the rights of Palestinians in accordance with United Nations resolutions. At the conference, Erdoan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza” and attributed the deaths of more than 15,000 children to Israeli actions in the region. The Turkish government officially imposed trade restrictions on Israel on April 9, a move seen as a response to both public outcry and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, the effectiveness and extent of these restrictions have been questioned. Despite Erdoan's assertive statements, trade between the two countries is significant, with Israel being one of Turkey's most important trading partners. In 2023, bilateral trade stood at $5.42 billion, down from $7 billion in 2022, but still significant. This continued business relationship has drawn criticism in Turkey, particularly from those who see it as a contradiction with Erdoan's vocal support for Palestinian rights. At the conference, Erdoan also criticized Turkey's response to Israel, including accusations that Turkey supplied jet fuel, one of Turkey's restricted products, to Tel Aviv during its war on Gaza , implying that Turkey had exported jet fuel to Israel. until there. Despite Ankara's business history, Erdoan has categorically rejected the accusations, describing them as part of a smear campaign against his government. Erdoan also criticized the United States for vetoing a UN resolution that would have recognized Palestine as a full member state and condemned what he sees as unilateral US support for the Israeli military action. This follows Erdoan's remarks during a joint press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday, when he highlighted that Turkey had limited its trade relations with Israel, saying Turkey no longer trades much with Israel, this chapter was closed. The measures taken after six months of destruction in Gaza were seen by many as long overdue, given the significant human losses and the Turkish public's outrage over Israel's actions. Justice and Development Party (AKP) Vice Chairman Nihat Zeybeki recently spoke out in favor of maintaining trade relations with Israel, citing economic benefits despite the conflict. Zeybekis' remarks, which he made at an event in Zmir, sparked significant backlash because they appeared to contradict the Turkish government's general condemnation of Israeli actions. The trade between Turkey and Israel, which is partly conducted by individuals close to President Erdoan despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, was first exposed by investigative journalist Metin Cihan in late November. Since then, Cihan has reported on trade between the two countries, relying on official statistics and websites on maritime traffic, all of which are publicly available. Erdoan, who has long presented himself in the Muslim world as a champion of Palestinian rights and a fierce critic of Israel, has repeatedly accused Israel of being a terrorist state and of committing genocide over the attacks. ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/04/26/erdogan-reiterates-claims-of-reduced-trade-with-israel/

