Donald Trump refuses to leave after David Pecker raises questions





Speculation is growing as to why Donald Trump did not risk violating his silence order by attacking former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker following his damning testimony at the secret trial.

Pecker, the former head of America Media, which owns the tabloid, was the first witness to appear in New York in the former president's trial for falsifying business records, during which he discussed the establishment of an arrangement to help stop negative stories about Trump. come out before the 2016 elections.

Under oath, Pecker said he was concerned about the legality of carrying out a so-called “catch and kill” by paying Playboy model Karen McDougal $180,000 to prevent a story about an alleged affair between her and the former president is not revealed before the 2016 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with money he got for Michael Cohen to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she had with Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election. Prosecutors say Trump, Pecker and Cohen “orchestrated a cover-up to interfere” with the 2016 presidential election by concealing negative information about the Republican so it would not are not made public.

Donald Trump speaks to the press at the end of his day in court during his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs at Manhattan Criminal Court in New… Donald Trump speaks to the press at the end of his day in court during his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 25, 2024. David Pecker, a key witness in the criminal trial, detailed how he worked with the former president's personal lawyer to kill a Playboy model's story about a sexual relationship with the Republican. More SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is currently under a silence order that aims to prevent him from making public comments about trial witnesses. However, prosecutors suggested the former president violated that order repeatedly, including by publicly attacking Cohen in interviews and on social media.

Speaking on the LegalAF podcast, attorney Michael Popok noted that Trump has so far refused to make damning statements about Pecker, although he is often willing to risk a fine or even prison for violating his order of silence to attack Cohen.

“Donald Trump attacked Cohen, he attacked Cohen during the opening, on social media, but he remains silent. It's almost like he's supporting Pecker and it's terrible for him,” Popok said.

“He did nothing to tear down Pecker,” he added. “Pecker happily throws himself at Donald Trump and supports the whole thing.”

Former prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo also made a similar point about Trump not discussing Pecker on the same podcast.

“It's interesting that Donald Trump doesn't publicly attack David Pecker, which in some ways amounts to supporting him,” she said.

In a post on

“I guess from Trump's point of view, Pecker has a lot of power, because he can create stories (including negative and even false stories) about him! So he has power/influence; it's not in Trump’s interest to antagonize him.”

Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

Election lawyer Jerry Goldfeder suggested Pecker's testimony “exposed the plan to hide Trump's rowdy conduct” before the 2016 election.

“Trump might say he was worried about Melania, but Pecker highlighted the prosecutor's accusation that voter influence was largely behind the whole 'catch and kill' plot,” Goldfeder told Newsweek.

Following Thursday's proceedings, Trump called Pecker's testimony “unbelievable.”

“Today was breathtaking in this room … and incredible testimony,” Trump told reporters outside court.

“This is a trial that should never have happened, this is a case that should never have been filed and it was truly an incredible, incredible day.”

During his testimony, Pecker said he purchased McDougal's story about her alleged affair with Trump, which had not then been published by the National Enquirer, in order to help Trump's House bid. White in 2016.

“We didn't want this story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or harm the campaign,” Pecker said.

Pecker also explained that he didn't want to buy a story about Daniels' alleged affair with Trump.

“I said I don't accept this story. I'm not going to have a relationship with a porn star,” he told the jury.

