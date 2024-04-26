Adhyayan Suman says he became overconfident after success of Raaz 2, signed 12 films as people listed him with Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan: Then life took a U-turn | Bollywood News





Actor Adhyayan Suman says he has signed 12 films after his second film Raaz- The Mystery Continues became a hit. The actor said he was in seventh heaven with this success, but it was short-lived as his third album, Jashnn, bombed and all the films were shelved.

Son of actor Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan made his debut with Haal-e-Dil in 2008 but found success in Raaz 2, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. The Mohit Suri-directed film brought him to the list of other newcomers of the time, including Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan.

“I had signed 12 films. It would be a mistake to lie, because somewhere I was starting to feel cool. There was an overconfidence that I had arrived. A newspaper had published its top five list, with Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan and my name. So I thought that was it, maza aa raha hai life mein. But the way life took a U-turn after that, things changed,” he said in the latest episode of The Bombay Journey.

The actor said that when his third release, Jashnn, didn't work, “all 12 films were put on hold.” Adhyayan continued, “The film did not have a good release, although it was a beautiful film. But that did not work. I was acclaimed as an actor, but all the films were abandoned.

Adhyayan Suman remembers wondering how his position in the industry had suddenly changed overnight, when there were actors of his generation who continued working despite failures.

“I thought there were so many actors of my generation who made bad films, gave failed films but continued to make films. There I was, with a hit and a flop, phir bhi saara kaam bandh hogaya. I have spent several years thinking about why this is happening to me. I realized that it is better to look forward in life rather than thinking about what happened or why something happened, how can I fight against it,” he said. he adds.

The actor, along with his father Shekhar Suman, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series is based on the courtesans of Lahore and life in a red-light district of undivided India. It is scheduled to air on Netflix on May 1st.

