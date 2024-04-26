US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Beijing against supporting RussiaExBulletin



. Stefen Chow for NPR

BEIJING Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his visit to China with a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, calling for more communication between the United States and China, although both men agreed that the two superpowers disagreed on a multitude of issues.

The Secretary of State spoke with Morning edition's Steve Inskeep after meeting the Chinese leader in Beijing.

The United States has accused China of selling critical components to Russia's defense industry after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Blinken said Morning edition that he warned his Chinese counterparts that helping Russia was against China's interests, as China wants better relations with European countries that view Russia as a threat.

“If China doesn’t act, we will,” Blinken said.

America's top diplomat did not say how Chinese leaders responded privately. But in public, China's Foreign Ministry rejected the U.S. advice, saying the U.S. was “hypocritical” in complaining about China's trade with Russia while helping Ukraine.

The exchange highlights the strained relations between the two nations, with their diplomats often in the same room but not always on the same page.



Steve Inskeep:

I have followed China's public statements during this day of meetings that you have had. And the public statements are quite pointed. China alleged that the United States hindered its economic development and that the United States attacked China's core interests, which is quite harsh in diplomatic parlance. Was President Xi different in private?

Second. Flashes:

Look, I don't want to characterize him or what he said. But I can tell you this: we had very direct, very frank, but also, in many ways, constructive conversations about two things. If you go back to the meeting between President Biden and President Xi late last year, in San Francisco and Woodside, they agreed that first of all it was very important that we have these lines of communication regular. We had an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly, including addressing our differences very directly, and also seeing if we could build areas of cooperation where it was in our mutual interest.

Interview :

One of the things you focused on was trying to get China to stop helping the Russian military as it invaded Ukraine. And we can talk about China's attitude here because they made a public statement. Their Foreign Ministry spokesperson was asked today about the end of aid to Russia and he responded: “Look, we trade with Russia and you guys help Ukraine. You are hypocrites. That sounds like a no, we're not stopping. It seems that's what they were saying?

Second. Flashes:

Here's the problem: what China is currently doing is not supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, as, for example, North Korea and Iran are doing. But it is the leading supplier of essential components to Russia to rebuild its defense industrial base: machine tools, microelectronics, optics and other elements which go directly into the massive production of munitions, weapons, tanks, vehicles armored. , which in turn are heading towards Ukraine. This is not only a problem for us, it is not only a problem for Ukraine. This is a problem for virtually everyone in Europe, because they see it as a way to perpetuate Russian aggression in Ukraine. They also see it as a growing threat to Europe's security.

One of the things I shared with our Chinese colleagues is that at the same time as they are trying to develop better relations with Europe, they cannot do so while helping to fuel what is most great threat. to the security of Europe since the end of the Cold War. Now we have already taken action ourselves. We are prepared to do more if China is not prepared to act to curb this activity.

Interview :

But, Mr. Secretary, in October the United States issued new regulations that denied Chinese companies access to the most advanced semiconductors and chips. To what extent has this step changed competition between these two countries?



Second. Flashes:

One of the things that we focus a lot on is making sure that when it comes to cutting-edge technology, our business is not about providing or selling things that could be turned against us and compromise our own security. And so what we've done, as we said, is work on building a very high fence around a very small piece of land, because this is not about decoupling our economies. This is not about ending trade and investment with China, things that are good for us and for them, as long as it is done fairly. And as I mentioned a moment ago, we remain the largest market for Chinese products in the world, and U.S. investment remains significant in China. But when it comes to sensitive technologies, we're going to be very, very sure that the most sensitive technology doesn't end up where it could backfire and harm us.

Interview :

So while we're here in Beijing, we've talked to a lot of people. And we met with a university professor who said America's reputation has declined here, in part because of American support for Israel in its war against Hamas. And then today a Chinese newspaper headlined that Chinese satellites detail the destruction caused by the war in Gaza. And it has been widely reported that China is exacerbating this conflict in the global south in many countries to weaken the United States. How can you answer this?

Second. Flashes:

Look. I can't, you know, focus on what they're saying or doing in China. But I can focus on two things. One, of course, is what we're doing in the Middle East, both to try to end this conflict as quickly as possible in a way that allows Israel to ensure that October 7 doesn't happen again, but also for everything we can to protect the men, women and children who are caught in this Hamas crossfire. And at the same time, when it comes to China, one of the things we discussed was the Middle East. And I've had, I think, six conversations with my Chinese counterparts since October 7th. I actually believe that China could play a constructive role in trying to ensure that the conflict doesn't spread and that we don't see an escalation because they have relationships. It exercises influence with critical countries in the region, notably Iran. So my goal is to encourage China to use this influence productively.