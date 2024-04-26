Iranian President Raisi did not go to prison to meet Imran Khan





Claim: Iranian President met Imran Khan in Adiala Prison; Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi were also present.

Fact: The claim that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Imran Khan in Adiala Prison is false. There is no evidence to support this claim.

On April 23, 2024, several social media users shared posts alleging that the Iranian President met Imran Khan in Adiala Prison, also in the presence of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. According to these claims, President Raïssi was emotional during the meeting and began to cry and express his sadness. The messages also claim that Raisi announced his intention to facilitate Khan's release. These claims have been widely circulated on social media platforms, citing media outlets as sources.

Fact or fiction?

President Raisi arrived in Pakistan on April 23, 2024 for a planned three-day visit. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Minister of Housing and Public Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada at Nur Khan Air Base. He then received a guard of honor from a contingent of the armed forces at the Prime Minister's House. There is no mention in any credible news reports of President Raisi's visit to Adiala Prison or his meeting with Imran Khan.

There is no mention of the presence of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi or Chaudhry Parvez Elahis in the official reports on President Raisi's visit. The official objective of President Raisi's visit was the strengthening of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

The claim that President Raisi announced that he would play a role in the release of Imran Khan is also unfounded, as there is no official statement or credible source of information confirming such an announcement.

Some versions of the viral claim include an image purportedly showing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meeting Imran Khan in Adiala prison. However, the image in question is not from the alleged meeting but from Imran Khan's official visit to Iran in October 2019, when he was Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In other versions, screen recordings of television-style news headlines purportedly published by an organization called ” ” serve as evidence to support the credibility of this claim. These headline images suggest that a legitimate news channel is supporting the alleged meeting. However, it is important to note that this organization is not a credible media outlet. The entity does not have an online presence, including an official website or verified social media accounts. The lack of credible information linked to this organization raises doubts about its legitimacy as a reliable source of information. Therefore, although screen recordings of television-style news headlines may appear convincing, the veracity of this claim cannot be confirmed based on these screen recordings alone.

Khan's imprisonment

Khan is currently serving several prison sentences for various charges, including bribery, revealing official secrets and violating marriage laws, as reported by AP News. His incarceration at Adiala Prison involves strict measures imposed by the authorities, including regular interrogations and restrictions on visitors.

Given the security measures and restrictions imposed by the authorities, the likelihood of a foreign leader like Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meeting Khan on an official visit seems impossible due to the security measures and restrictions imposed on Khan by prison authorities.

Recently, on April 22, 2024, Khan underwent another round of interrogation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the police in the Adiala Prison compound, according to AAJ News. These interrogations highlight the intense scrutiny Khan is constantly subjected to during his imprisonment.

Additionally, the Punjab government, responsible for overseeing the management of Adiala Prison, implemented measures to limit Khan's interactions with the outside world. In March 2024, visitors were not allowed to meet Khan for two weeks due to security concerns following intelligence reports indicating a potential attack on the prison, according to AP News.

Khan's meetings, even those involving members of his family, are tightly controlled by the Punjab government. Despite the efforts of his supporters, notably members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, to defend his interests, the authorities maintain strict surveillance of his interactions with the outside world.

As a result, it is not possible for a foreign leader, such as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, to meet Imran Khan on an official visit due to logistical and security concerns surrounding Khan's incarceration. Claims suggesting a meeting between President Raisi and Khan in the Adiala prison compound lack credibility and are not supported by any evidence.

Virality

The claim received more than 183,000 views, more than 5,000 likes and 1,200 reposts on X.

It was also shared on other social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok.

The complaint was posted on Facebook here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Conclusion: There is no evidence or credible source of information to support the claim that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Imran Khan in Adiala Prison.

Background image on cover photo: Shiite News

To appeal our fact check, please email [email protected]

