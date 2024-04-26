Modi thanks Italian PM for invitation to G7 meeting in June





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. File photo | Photo credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, thanking her for the invitation to the G7 meeting in June, if he is re-elected. The invitation to India to be a special guest at the outreach sessions of the G7 summit, scheduled to be held from June 13-15, was received by the government earlier this week, sources said. Among the invitations that New Delhi received immediately after the election results were released in June were those to the Prime Minister or the Foreign Minister to attend the Ukraine peace conference to be held on June 15-16 in Lucerne , in Switzerland, where the leaders of the G-7 are meeting. is expected to come from Italy, and the foreign minister will travel to the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod for the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting on June 10-11. However, the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic sources said a final response to the three invitations could only be expected after the results were announced. MP [Modi] sent his greetings to Prime Minister Meloni and the Italian people on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. [PM Modi] thanked Prime Minister Meloni for his invitation to the outreach sessions of the G-7 Summit to be held in June 2024 in Puglia, Italy, the statement said, adding that the leaders discussed the continuation of the important results of the Indian presidency of the G-20 during the G-7 summit. , particularly those that concerned issues in the Global South, including food and energy security, as well as development priorities. Earlier on Thursday, the MEA had confirmed that India, which is not a member of the G-7 group of the world's most developed countries, had received an invitation to attend the awareness sessions. We have received the invitation, but at this time it is a matter that is under study. As we have more details to share with you, we [will]MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question. India has been repeatedly invited to the G-7 meeting since 2003 (formerly G-8 until Russia was ousted from the group in 2014), and has been a regular guest over the past decade . Given that India's election count won't take place until June 4 and it could take a few days for the next government to be sworn in, it's unclear whether the new prime minister will be able to attend the G7 summit, which will be attended leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States on June 13. However, the public reference to Italy's invitation sparked speculation that, if re-elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would consider attending the summit. Mr. Modi had last visited Italy for the G-20 summit in 2021, while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was invited to the G8-G5 summit (which included the G-8 countries and Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa) for Italy in 2009. [Ms. Meloni and Mr. Modi] reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, said the press release issued on Thursday.

