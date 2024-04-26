Mary Trump calls Donald Trump trial a 'bombshell'





Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, said the testimony that concluded Thursday's criminal trial in her uncle's hush money case was a “bombshell.”

Pecker, a longtime friend of the former chairman and CEO of American Media Inc. (AMI), the parent company of the National Enquirer, took the stand again Thursday as the only witness until now in the Manhattan trial. Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records by using former “fixer” and attorney Michael Cohen to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all accusations and denied Daniels' allegations.

As part of a deal reached with Trump and Cohen in August 2015, in which Pecker would act as the campaign's “eyes and ears” in suppressing negative stories about Trump, Pecker said he purchased the rights to 'a story that former Playboy model Karen McDougal was shopping in 2016.

Pecker's testimony continues Friday morning.

Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 25, 2024. He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 25, 2024. He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Prosecutors argue that this was not a matter of hiding embarrassing stories from Melania, but rather a calculated move to influence the outcome of the 2016 election,” Mary Trump wrote Thursday on her Substack. “At the conclusion of the prosecution's examination-in-chief today, David Pecker corroborated the State's entire case.”

Pecker told the jury yesterday that the cover-up efforts he helped with were intended to protect the then-Republican candidate's 2016 campaign rather than his family, according to the Washington Post.

The Post also reported that during his second day of testimony, Pecker said he did not believe Trump and Cohen were trying to keep information involving Daniels and McDougal out of the public domain to protect his wife Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka or any other. parents.

“It was basically about what the impact would be on the campaign and the election,” Pecker said.

Melania Trump turns 54. She did not appear at her husband's trial. However, sources told The Seattle Times that Melania privately called the proceedings a “disgrace,” likening the lawsuit to “election interference.”

Pecker said he had a conversation with the president-elect at Trump Tower in January 2017, shortly before Trump's inauguration, at which time Trump thanked him for paying McDougal for his silence and of having contributed to other cover-ups.

Neither Trump nor Cohen brought up Trump's marriage in subsequent conversations related to McDougal and later Daniels, Pecker added.

“His family was never mentioned and in the conversation I had directly with Mr. Trump, his family was not mentioned, so I assumed that [main] the concern was the campaign,” Pecker testified.

Trump, who is under a silence designed to prevent him from making public comments about trial witnesses, has not commented publicly on Pecker's testimony.

