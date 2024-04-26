Tories are 'stuck' with Sunak and have no 'Boris' to save them, warns Professor John Curtice





He said Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was known for one thing, namely her ability to cling to a sword for life and death for many, many hours without flinching, but noted her politics remained a mystery. Sir John said Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, had very little visibility outside the ranks of the Conservative Party, while a series of gaffes by James Cleverly, the home secretary, meant he did not t wasn't necessarily quite the safe bet you'd imagine. He also argued that the lack of charisma among Britain's political leaders could improve Nigel Farage's fortunes if the Reform Party honorary president returns to frontline politics before the election. What is certainly one of the truly striking features of British politics at the moment is the absence among any of our main party leaders of a charismatic figure capable of summarizing what they are doing in simple language: [articulating] a vision for the country. They are all very, very weak at this, but Farage is excellent. Given the lack of rhetorical competition, if I were the Conservative Party, I would be delighted if he stayed at GB News, rather than returning to politics. Rishi Sunak [is] unpopular, uncharismatic, can't do the vision thing. Keir Starmer Boring, uncharismatic, can't show vision. Ed Davey is a nice guy but he's had little impact, he can't do the vision thing. Humza Yousaf is a nice guy, but he's having all sorts of difficulties maintaining his political leadership, and now his deal with the Greens is broken. Sir John suggested local Conservative mayors Ben Houchen and Andy Street could retain their positions in next week's contests in Tees Valley and the West Midlands. If it weren't for their personal popularity, we'd say they're dead ducks. They might do well enough to hang on. He said Susan Hall had no chance of ousting Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, adding that Mr Johnson could be London's last Conservative mayor for a while. Asked about turnout in the upcoming general election, he suggested it could be as low as, or even lower than, 2001, when 59 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, due to similarities between the elections. What was true about 2001 was that people were quite clear that it was over, apart from the shouting, and that there was not much difference between the parties, Sir John said. Now it could be that everything is over except the shouting, and there will be much less difference between the parties than in 2019.

