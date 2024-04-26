Old photo of Imran Khan falsely presented as recent Bani Gala visit





Claim: A photograph of Imran Khan in a car with lawyer Gohar dates from his recent visit to Bani Gala in April 2024.

Fact: This photo is old. According to Imran Ghazali, it was taken in March 2023 when Imran Khan was on his way to the Islamabad Judicial Complex at G-11, Islamabad.

On April 10, 2024, a Facebook user shared an image with the following caption:

!! !!

.

[Translation: Let no one pass without MashaAllah. Today’s beautiful picture.

Picture MashaAllah

God and his angels send durood on you. O believers..!! You too send blessings and peace upon him..!!

O Allah, send blessings upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad as peace be upon Abraham and the family of Abraham, you are the most Praiseworthy.

O Allah, bless Muhammad and his family, and bless Abraham and his family. Indeed, you are the Praiseworthy.]

The photograph, which is a screenshot of a TikTok video, shows lawyer Gohar and Imran together in a car. The camera angle indicates that Gohar took the selfie. The Urdu text has been placed at the top of the image which translates to Big News, My Captain has reached Bani Gala, Alhamdulillah, and the text at the bottom of the image reads: Big congratulations to all PTI workers . The photo also includes the TikTok logo and the @imrankhanofficial892 account in the lower right corner.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check spoke to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf media strategist Imran Ghazali, who told us the image was taken during Khan's visit to the court complex in 2023, when his arrest warrants were canceled. Ghazali claims that Khan has not been released from prison since August 2023, therefore, Gohar could not have taken this selfie in the car recently.

On March 18, 2023, Khan went to the G-11 court complex for a hearing in one of the corruption cases against him. In this case, the Islamabad High Court quashed the arrest warrants against the former prime minister. This was shortly after Operation Zaman Park was carried out, falsely claiming to derive its legitimacy from a court decision.

A video posted by Times Now on the same day on Facebook also shows Imran Khan wearing the same shalwar kameez and vest that he wears in the car selfie, supporting Ghazalis' claim that the photo was taken in 2023.

Imran Khan's legal battles

In January 2024, shortly before the elections, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case for illegal sale of state gifts. On April 1, 2024, the Islamabad High Court stayed the couple's sentencing until further proceedings, which will continue after the Eid holiday.

Khan was also indicted in the encryption case alongside Shah Mehmood Qureshi in October 2023 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to the independent investigation The Intercepts, the US State Department encouraged the Pakistani government, during a meeting on March 7, 2022, to remove Imran Khan as prime minister due to his neutrality in the face of the invasion Russian from Ukraine, according to a classified Pakistani government document obtained by The Intercept.

On April 17, 2024, a special bench of the IHC comprising IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard appeals against the convictions in the encryption case. Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar has now completed his arguments, hearings will continue and the court is yet to announce its verdict on the appeal in the case.

In April 2024, his provisional bail was extended in three cases by the anti-terrorism court. The IHC resumed hearing appeals in the encryption case and suspended its sentence in the Toshakhana case. As of January 2024, 150 cases have been filed against Imran Khan.

Virality

The claim shared on Facebook received more than 2,000 interactions. The original claim, shared on TikTok here on April 9, 2024, received over 17,000 interactions on the platform.

Conclusion: An old photo of Imran Khan has been recycled to falsely claim that he returned to Bani Gala.

To appeal our fact check, please email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sochfactcheck.com/old-photo-of-imran-khan-falsely-presented-as-recent-bani-gala-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

