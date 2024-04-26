Xi Jinping meets with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken





By Fortune Abang Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. In a statement from the China Africa Press Center, President Xi said this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. The statement quoted President Xi as saying that over the past 45 years, the relationship has gone through thick and thin and has a number of important inspirations to offer. China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals; helping each other succeed rather than hurting each other; seek common ground and reserve differences, rather than engaging in vicious competition. Both should honor words with deeds, rather than saying one thing but doing the opposite. I proposed that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the three fundamental principles. They are both lessons from the past and a guide for the future. At present, a transformation unprecedented in a century is taking place profoundly, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. The two peoples and the international community hope to see China and the United States strengthen dialogue, manage differences and advance cooperation. I have said many times before that the planet is big enough to accommodate the common development and respective prosperity of China and the United States. China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States, Xi said. The Chinese president expressed hope that the United States can also view China's development in a positive light. He said this is a fundamental issue that needs to be resolved, just like the first button of a shirt needs to be mended, so that China-US relations can truly stabilize, improve and progress. When President Biden and I met in San Francisco last year, we launched the San Francisco Vision, Looking Forward. Over the past few months, the two teams have continued their common understanding, maintained communication in various areas and made good progress. There are still issues to be resolved that require additional efforts. This time, your visit was agreed upon between President Biden and me during our phone call several weeks ago. I hope you find it productive. he added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng) Edited by Ifeyinwa Omowole

