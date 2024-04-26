Supreme Court appears skeptical of Donald Trump's absolute immunity claim





WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court on Thursday appeared likely to reject former President Donald Trump's claim to absolute immunity from election interference lawsuits, but several justices expressed reservations about the charges that could lead to a long delay, perhaps beyond the November elections.

A majority of the justices appeared to disagree with the claim of absolute immunity that would prevent special counsel Jack Smith from suing Trump over accusations that he conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. But in arguments that lasted more than two and a half hours in court during the first consideration of criminal charges against a former president, several conservative justices indicated they might limit when former presidents could be prosecuted, suggesting that the case may have to be sent back to lower courts. courts before a trial can begin.

Justice Samuel Alito said that any decision we make will apply to all future presidents.

The timing of the Supreme Court's decision could be as important as its outcome. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2024, has pushed for the trial to be postponed until after the election, and the later the justices rule, the more likely it will succeed. If Trump regains the presidency, he could order the Justice Department to dismiss the case or, as two judges have suggested, to pardon himself if he is convicted.

Since conservatives gained a supermajority with the confirmation of three Trump appointees, they have cast aside decades-old precedent on abortion and confirmation action. Now Trump is asking them to decide that one of the fundamental tenets of the American system of government, that no one is above the law, should also be rejected, at least as it applies to him.

The active questioning of the nine judges left the strong impression that the court was not moving toward the kind of quick, consensual ruling that would allow a trial to begin quickly.

AP correspondent Jackie Quinn reports that the U.S. Supreme Court has finished hearing arguments on whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for alleged crimes while he is still in operation.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two of three justices appointed by Trump to the high court, and Alito said their concern was not about the charges against Trump, but rather the effect of their decision on future presidencies.

Every time Justice Department lawyer Michael Dreeben sought to focus on Trump's actions, these judges intervened. This case has enormous implications for the presidency, for the future of the presidency, for the future of the country, Kavanaugh said. The court is writing a landmark decision, Gorsuch said.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's other appointee, seemed less open to the arguments made by Trump's lawyer, D. John Sauer, seeking a way in which a trial could proceed.

The Smiths team is calling for a quick resolution. The court typically issues its final opinions in late June, about four months before the election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will preside over the trial, said pretrial matters could take up to three months.

The court moved very quickly in previous cases involving presidential power, ruling in the Watergate tapes case against President Richard Nixon just 16 days after the proceedings. Earlier this year, it took the justices less than a month to unanimously rule that states could not exclude Trump from the ballot.

Trump, the first former president charged with crimes, said Thursday he wanted to appear before the Supreme Court. Instead, he was in a New York courtroom, where he is on trial for falsifying business records to hide damaging information from voters when he ordered money to be paid to a former porn star to silence her claims that they had a sexual relationship. encounter.

Sauer argued that former presidents have absolute immunity for their official actions. Otherwise, he added, politically motivated prosecutions of former occupants of the Oval Office would become commonplace and presidents would not be able to carry out their duties as commander in chief if they had to worry about criminal charges.

AP Supreme Court Writer Mark Sherman reports that the court will decide whether former President Trump can be tried for his actions after the last presidential election.

Lower courts rejected those arguments, including a unanimous three-judge panel of an appeals court in Washington, DC.

Several judges have attempted to come up with a definition of what constitutes an official act and whether charges based on that act should be dismissed.

Justice Elena Kagan at one point questioned whether a former president could escape prosecution even if he ordered a coup or sold nuclear secrets. Sauer said the suits might not be allowed if they were considered official acts.

This sounds really bad, doesn't it? » asked Kagan.

Chief Justice John Roberts spoke of a president indicted for taking a bribe in exchange for an ambassadorship. How could the indictment move forward if prosecutors were to withdraw the official document, the nomination? It's like a stool on one leg, right? » asked Roberts.

The election interference conspiracy case Smith brought in Washington is just one of four criminal cases Trump faces. Smith was in the courtroom Thursday, sitting at the table of attorneys participating in the case.

Smith's team argues that the men who wrote the Constitution never intended for presidents to be above the law and that, in any event, the actions of which Trump is accused, including participation to a plan to enlist fake voters in battleground states won by Biden, are in no way part of it. official duties of a president. Dreeben said that even though certain actions are considered part of the president's powers, such as speaking to Justice Department officials, they should still be retained in the indictment.

Trump's conversations with then-Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to reject certain electoral votes on January 6, 2021, could also fall under official acts.

Barrett asked Dreeben if Smith's team could simply proceed on the basis of private conduct and abandon official conduct. Dreeben said that might be possible, especially if prosecutors could, for example, use conversations with Justice Department officials and Pence to make their case.

Nearly four years ago, the nine justices rejected Trump's request for absolute immunity from a district attorney's subpoena regarding his financial records. This case took place during Trump's presidency and involved a criminal investigation, but no charges.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who reportedly blocked the subpoena from being enforced because of Trump's responsibilities as president, nevertheless rejected Trump's claim of absolute immunity and pointed to the text of the Constitution and the manner of which it was understood by those who ratified it.

The text of the Constitution does not grant the president absolute immunity, Thomas wrote in 2020.

Commentators have speculated about why the court took up the case in the first place.

Phillip Bobbitt, a constitutional scholar at Columbia University Law School, said he is concerned about the delay, but sees value in a decision that amounts to a definitive expression from the Supreme Court that we are a government of laws and not men.

The court may also be more concerned about how its decision could affect future presidencies, Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith wrote on the Lawfare blog.

But Kermit Roosevelt, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said the court should never have taken up the case because an ideologically diverse panel of the federal appeals court in Washington handled the issues. adequately.

If he were to accept the case, he should have proceeded more quickly, because now it would most likely prevent the trial from ending before the election, Roosevelt said. Even Richard Nixon said the American people deserve to know if their president is a crook. The Supreme Court does not seem to agree.

The court has several options for deciding the case, although something between a complete victory for Trump or the prosecutors seems most likely.

The court could clarify when former presidents are immune from prosecution. He could then either rule that Trump's alleged conduct easily crossed the line or send the case back to Chutkan so she can decide whether Trump should be tried.

