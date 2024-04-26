'He might even shed tears on stage': Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of diverting public attention from fundamental issues | News from India





NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister on Friday Narendra Modi to distract public attention from the real problems facing the people and claimed that “the Prime Minister might even shed tears on stage”. Rahul's attack comes amid PM Modi's relentless campaign against the Congress, targeting the grand old party over accusations of “redistribution of wealth” and “implementation of inheritance taxes”.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka, Rahul said: You have heard the Prime Minister's speeches. He is afraid. He may shed tears on stage. Modi is trying to divert your attention. Sometimes he talks about China and Pakistan, and sometimes he makes you beat plates and asks you to turn on the flashlight on your cell phones, he added.

In his recent election speeches, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of planning to conduct a wealth survey and then redistribute citizens' assets to minorities, especially Muslims, if voted to power . The Prime Minister linked the Congress speech on the socio-economic and caste survey to a 2006 remark that Manmohan Singh to hog the grand old party. The Congress accused the Prime Minister of quoting words from the manifesto to mislead the people and spread lies.

Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister was silent on India's fundamental problems, including poverty, unemployment and rising prices.

“Modi has only taken money from the poor. He has made billionaires. There are 22 people who have wealth equivalent to the country's 70 million people. Only 1 percent of the population controls 40 percent of the nation’s wealth,” the former Congress leader said.

He asserted that in the present order of things, there is “no room” for Dalits, OBCs, tribals, minorities and the poor in general.

I'm just going to tell you one thing clearly in one simple line. The wealth that Modi gave to these billionaires, the same money we will give to the poor of the country, he added.

The Congress leader also promised the youth that his party would abandon the Agniveer project if it came to power. He called the Agniveer program in the armed forces offering three years of service to young people aged 18 to 21 an insult to the army and soldiers.

Narendra Modi snatched military jobs from Indian youth. He launched Project Agniveer, which is an insult to the Indian army and soldiers. We will remove it, Rahul said.

Rahul also accused PM Modi of imposing a faulty GST by introducing five different types of taxes, which are high. Alleging that the Prime Minister was doing injustice to Karnataka, he said the Congress would amend the GST and correct the injustice meted out to the people of the state.

Rahul also took a veiled jab at Prime Minister Modi saying that this election is different from the previous ones. “This election is not an ordinary election, it is not like previous elections because for the first time in the history of India, a party and an individual are trying to abolish the constitution and democracy of the India,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

