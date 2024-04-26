Shahbaz Sharif does not commit to Indian trade and Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was attending a conference with business leaders in Islamabad where he was urged to open trade with India and bury the hatchet with Imran Khan, the ousted former prime minister.

Dawn quoted Arif Habib of the Habib Group telling Shahbaz Sharif: “I suggest you do a few more handshakes. One of them is trade with India, which would greatly benefit our economy. Secondly, you should also patch up with a resident of Adiala Jail (i.e. Imran Khan). Also try to improve things at this level and I believe you can do it.

The Prime Minister's response on Imran Khan's issue was not known. Habib himself would have been well aware of the problems Sharif would have in taking this route. Specifically, Sharif had replaced Imran with the help of the army and any deal with him would require the army's agreement.

As for resuming trade with India, Pakistan severed diplomatic and trade ties with India after the removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status through a parliamentary amendment in August 2019. Since sentiments remain sharp in Pakistan over India's decision, it is unlikely that Shahbaz Sharif would do anything in this direction. His family background in business, however, would have given him a good appreciation of the sentiments of the business world.

The meeting also discussed Bangladesh and its economic growth trajectory which has exceeded expectations.

I was quite young when we were told it was a burden on our shoulders. Today, you all know where this burden has reached (in terms of economic growth. And we are ashamed when we look towards them, Sharif said.

His comments come at a time when Pakistan is turning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a longer-term loan to tackle its balance of payments crisis. Sharif remains hopeful of reaching an agreement with the IMF in July. His finance minister was recently in Washington DC to launch negotiations.

