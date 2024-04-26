Testimony continues at Trump's secret trial in New York | Donald Trump News





The defense continues cross-examination of tabloid publisher David Pecker as the historic trial of the former US president continues.

Donald Trump's defense team sought to discredit a key witness in the former US president's trial in New York over a secret payment made to an adult film star.

Trump's lawyers on Friday questioned former tabloid editor David Pecker, who detailed how he made a deal with Trump to capture and kill negative stories to try to help the ex-president during the campaign of 2016 at the White House.

U.S. prosecutors spent days trying to establish a broader pattern of Trump's efforts to illegally influence that year's election.

Pecker said he hatched the plan with Trump and the former president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in August 2015.

Under questioning by Trump lawyer Emil Bove, Pecker acknowledged Friday that the term “catch and kill” was not mentioned during that meeting.

There was also no discussion at the meeting about any financial dimension, such as the National Enquirer paying people on Trump's behalf for the rights to their stories, Pecker said.

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The charges relate to the alleged mislabeling of reimbursements Trump made to Cohen, who had paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump. The former president denied the existence of this affair.

For criminal charges to be pursued, prosecutors must convince the jury that the false statements were made with the intent to commit or cover up another crime. They have focused primarily on what they call outright voter fraud.

Trump's defense team argued that he did nothing illegal to justify the criminal charges.

In the first part of Thursday's cross-examination, Trump's lawyer sought to portray the agreements to detect and kill negative stories linked to prominent figures as standard operating procedure.

Pecker said similar agreements were reached with Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California.

Before that, prosecutors had focused on how Pecker agreed to be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign.

In earlier questioning, Pecker said Trump never mentioned his concerns about his family when discussing efforts to suppress allegations of an alleged affair by model Karen McDougal as well as Daniels.

This appeared aimed at undermining a central part of Trump's defense: that he sought to prevent personally damaging allegations from being made public, but did not seek to influence the election.

Prosecutors were also awaiting a ruling from Judge Juan Merchan on whether Trump violated a partial silence order in the case, which prevents him from publicly discussing people involved in the legal proceedings.

On Tuesday, they presented ten such alleged violations, and prosecutors said Thursday that Trump had committed four more since then.

They demanded that Trump be reprimanded for these violations.

