Outgoing Dutch PM visits Turkey's Erdogan as part of bid for NATO chief





ISTANBUL Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was in Turkey on Friday to seek support from the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as Dutch officials applied for the position of NATO Secretary General. Outgoing NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, former Norwegian Prime Minister who has been NATO's highest civilian official since 2014, is nearing the end of his term. His tenure was extended several times as the alliance needed to keep a firm hand at the helm after Full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022. NATO members Turkey and Hungary had previously expressed reservations about Ruttes' candidacy. During his visit on Friday, Rutte spoke at a joint press conference with Erdogan. NATO's southern wing needs Turkey and its leaders, Rutte said, describing Ankara as a very influential player in the region and a geopolitical power. Erdogan made no commitment on Turkey's support or Ankara's position. No one should have the slightest doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness, Erdogan said. He added that an ideal candidate for NATO chief would ensure solidarity within the alliance and order among allies and would also prioritize preserving NATO's essential position in the guarantee of Euro-Atlantic security. However, at the end of the press conference, Erdogan wished Rutte success and smiled at him. The exchange also brought a smile from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. NATO officials and envoys want the nomination of Stoltenberg's successor to be completed by the end of April, before the competition for the post of president. Employment in the European Union takes off in earnest around the June 6-9 elections. They also want to avoid the potentially divisive issue spoiling the alliance's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in July. NATO chiefs are responsible for chairing meetings and guiding the sometimes delicate consultations between member countries. They are also responsible for speaking with one voice on behalf of all member countries.

