Following Narendra Modi's tight remark, Congress recalls spanking in Supreme Court | Latest news India





The Congress party on Friday said it was not a party, directly or indirectly, to the petition on VVPATs rejected by the Supreme Court, but asserted that it would continue its political campaign on greater use of the track verifiable paper voter audit to increase public confidence. in the electoral process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took shots at each other during the Lok Sabha election campaign. The Supreme Court rejected arguments seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a VVPAT and said “blind distrust” of any aspect of the system could lead to unwarranted scepticism. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Read: Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes Chombu to Narendra Modi's BJP “When Congress, RJD and other INDI Alliance parties were in power, the poor, backward and Dalits were deprived of their votes through polling booth capture. With the introduction of electronic voting machines, they are no longer able to play their role. This is an old game. Therefore, they have committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs,” the Prime Minister told Araria. “But today, the highest court in the country delivered a verdict that is a severe slap in the face for these parties,” he added. Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls: Nearly 61% voter turnout till 7 pm, Tripura tops list Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh recalled the spanking meted out by the Supreme Court in the electoral bonds case. Prime Minister says Supreme Court verdict on VVPATs is a severe slap to the opposition and we should apologize to the nation, Ramesh posted on X. Recall that a few weeks ago, the Supreme Court had given the Prime Minister an even harsher slap – in fact, a spanking – by declaring the corruption-ridden electoral bond system not only illegal but also unconstitutional , he added. It is indeed the Prime Minister who should apologize to the nation for having accumulated 8,200 crores in the last five years through its well-documented Chanda collection Chaar Raaste – 1. Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo 2. Theka Lo, Ghoos do 3. Hafta Vasooli 4. Farzi Companies. Ramesh also claimed that there was no 'Modi wave' in the country, but only poison spread by him.

