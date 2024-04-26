Politics
Xi Jinping abandons prosperity for security
Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is in a bind. The economy of the People's Republic of China is facing a once-in-a-generation crisis. The country's real estate market is in free fall, its population has sunk of 2 million people in 2023, and its stock markets have lost approximately $7 trillion since 2021. Many countries are cooperating multilaterally to take countermeasures against what they see as military and economic aggression by the CCP. Xi's grip on power is secure for now, but he faces unprecedented challenges to his leadership.
Fundamentally, Xi faces a dilemma regarding China's future. He and his government must decide whether they should continue to prioritize increasing security and centralizing their control over the country, thereby chilling the animal spirit of entrepreneurship, or whether they should relax their control over the country and reduce their aggression towards their neighbors, thus allowing greater growth. and prosperity. He is very unlikely to choose the latter option and we in the United States must now begin to prepare for potential challenges.
Although the latest official economic data statistics show that China is meeting its growth targets, these figures often reflect the CCP's narratives more than reality, and other indicators show that China's economic situation is precarious at best. A few external analysts places real Chinese GDP growth at 1.5% in 2023. The country has lost at least $4.7 trillion in real estate assets from its market sharp in 2021. Other market indicators offer no hope of a quick recovery, as the real estate sector just posted its worst performance on record in both areas. new And existing home sales, while new construction declined by a record level 60 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. After having defaulted on more than 100 billion dollars in international bonds over the past four years, China's biggest developers have collapsed or only survived thanks to government support.
Foreign capital injections have not helped close the gap. Foreign direct investment in China is at its peak the lowest point in three decades. Chinese stock markets are down closely 20 percent over the past year. Even if stocks are relatively unimportant for Chinese household savings, public wealth is mainly linked to real estate. Major players such as Evergrande, Vanke and Country Garden are on the brink of collapse as property prices continue to fall despite government efforts to support them.
The situation could worsen as the country approaches a potential deflationary crisis following the the biggest drop consumer prices in 15 years. All this comes as the country faces the start of its demographic free fallduring which an aging Chinese population could decline up to 100 million people by 2050.
Since former leader Deng Xiaoping began reform and opening-up, the CCP has sold China's economic growth as a key pillar of its legitimacy. Many party members still recognize the importance of resolving these economic challenges to its legitimacy and control. Foreign direct investment is an important outcome. Some CCP members are eager to court American capital and reassure American investors that China remains a hospitable market in which to do business. At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last November, Xi dining withAmerican business leaders stressed that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States and that there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation.
However, despite Xi's rhetoric, the Chinese government's actions fall short of creating a hospitable business environment for U.S. and foreign companies. China has steadily strengthened its national security and data protection laws at the expense of companies' ability to conduct due diligence, conduct market research, or conduct normal operations.
Earlier this year, the Chinese government expanded the reach of its state secrets law, making it even more difficult for companies to provide information to foreign investors and stakeholders. Even more frightening is the detention business leaders; in 2023, many Chinese executives of technology, financial and real estate companies have been arrested or missing. This threat is not limited to Chinese leaders, as foreigners have. faces exit bans.
The Chinese military's increasingly aggressive actions in Taiwan are also rattling businesses based in the United States and abroad. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has gradually increase in incursions in Taiwan's air defense identification zone, and in September 2023 there was a registration number of PLA planes around Taiwanese airspace in one day.
In the event of an invasion of Taiwan, the United States and other Group of Seven countries would likely impose harsh sanctions.economic sanctionsand estimates of damage to the global economy are in billions of dollars. Businesses don't want to find themselves caught in the crossfire. Yet Xi appears willing to consider taking these risks for his ambition to control Taiwan.
Xi now faces a fundamental dilemma: balancing his country's prosperity and his party's level of control. Despite the importance of maintaining economic growth to his popular support, Xi has always prioritized control over the prosperity of his people.
As Xi faces this choice, we and others, including the Chinese people, must hope for the best while continuing to prepare for the worst.
