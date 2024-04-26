Jokowi and Gibran linked to Golkar transfer





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, are rumored to be considering joining the Golkar Party, amid post-election dynamics that have seen the first family split from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI). -P). ). It was the Golkar Party that nominated Gibran as presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's running mate, a move that angered PDI-P leaders. Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said earlier this week that Jokowi and Gibran “have been accepted as members of the Golkar family.” Airlangga, who is the cabinet's chief minister of economy, noted that the Golkar Party has demonstrated its full support for the government throughout Jokowi's two presidential terms. However, Airlangga stressed that Jokowi is a “national asset” belonging to all parties and that it is up to the president to decide whether he will officially join Golkar. Meanwhile, in Solo, Central Java, Gibran neither denied nor confirmed reports of his possible move to Golkar when asked by reporters on Friday. “We’re not officially moving anywhere at this point,” the vice president-elect said. Golkar forms closer ties with the president's family as Jokowi begins to distance himself from the PDI-P. In another sign of growing affection between them, Golkar recently endorsed Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, to either seek re-election as Medan mayor or run for governor of North Sumatra in the local elections from November 27. The maneuver guarantees Bobby the platform to run after the PDI-P abandoned him as part of its growing feud with the first family. After nominating Gibran and publicly demonstrating his loyalty to Jokowi, Golkar fell from third to second place in the legislative elections held alongside the presidential election, behind the PDI-P by just 1 percentage point. In addition to Golkar's electoral advantage, Jokowi's rapprochement also strengthened Airlangga's credibility internally. Former Golkar leaders and various party affiliates credited Airlangga with the election success and pledged to re-elect him as president for the next five-year term. On the other hand, the PDI-P is the biggest loser in the last elections. Not only did he fail to win the presidency, but his share of seats in the House of Representatives is expected to fall by four percentage points. Additionally, the PDI-P loses its key asset, the populist president, whose job approval rating remains above 75 percent six months after retiring. The PDI-P naturally expected Jokowi to support its presidential candidate, former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, and his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud MD. However, for reasons known only to those around him, Jokowi silently switched allegiance to Prabowo, his defense minister, and allowed his son to become a vice presidential candidate just weeks before the start of the registration of candidates in October. From there, everything seemed to go against the PDI-P while Golkar gained the most. Keywords: Keywords:

