Politics
Sunak 'weak' far behind Braverman and Johnson among lost Tory voters
The Conservatives could perform better in the general election if MPs oust Rishi Sunak and replace him as leader, according to an exclusive poll for I suggests.
BMG's survey suggests voters who supported the Conservatives in 2019, but drifted amid scandal and chaos, would be more likely to vote for the party led by a different leader.
This risks triggering what leadership conspirators are calling a May Day from hell against the Prime Minister after a likely defeat in Thursday's local elections.
The poll showed Mr Sunak performing better than any other potential leader among the general public, with the exception of Boris Johnson, who is not a candidate for the leadership after stepping down as an MP.
But voters who supported the Conservatives' 2019 election victory and have since deserted the party would prefer a number of other candidates, the poll suggests.
Just 14 per cent of these voters said they would be more likely to vote Conservative if Mr Sunak was leader.
This compares to 34 percent who said Suella Braverman could sway their vote in favor of the Conservatives, 29 percent for Penny Mordaunt and 25 percent for Priti Patel and 22 percent for Kemi Badenoch, with all four women seen as the leading candidates for leadership.
Mr Johnson was even more supported (45 per cent), while former leader Lord Cameron (20 per cent) had more support than Mr Sunak, but excluded himself.
The results could fuel rebel plots against Mr Sunak in the aftermath of the local elections, with key figures showing Labor still enjoying a substantial lead of 16 points on 41 per cent (-2), compared to 25 per cent for conservatives on public support. during general elections.
A source close to the rebels said I The survey suggests Rishi is seen as weak and reveals a path to winning back some of the 2019 conservative voters who drifted toward the Reform party, which remained unchanged at 14 percent.
The Prime Minister did, however, find some comfort as among the general public, 30 per cent of all voters said they were more likely to vote for the Conservatives under Mr Sunak, compared to 64 per cent who said they were more improbable, which gives it a clear advantage. score of -34 percent.
That's better than any other candidate except Mr. Johnson (-32) and Ms. Mordaunt (also -34), although name recognition often favors the incumbent on this issue.
Voters who currently support the Conservatives overwhelmingly said they were more likely to vote for the party led by Mr Sunak (88 per cent) than any other candidate.
But BMG Research poll chief Robert Struthers suggested this group was almost certain to continue supporting the Conservatives under a different leader because they had stuck with the party at its lowest ebb.
Therefore, figures showing that former 2019 Tory voters would prefer a different leader could fuel arguments that it is worth betting on a change, even if they are not conclusive.
Mr Struthers said I: There are now a relatively small number of people who say they will vote Conservative compared to 2019, and those who are sticking with them are all naturally most comfortable with the current leader because things are going well really bad for the Tories, but they are. they are still there and say they are going to vote Conservative.
But if the party were to change leaders, for example to Boris Johnson or Penny Mordaunt, would they really abandon the party given that they have already held on so well? Or are we really looking at voters who like Rishi Sunak, but in reality will always vote Tory anyway?
Asked if the results would strengthen the arguments of those who want to change leaders, he said: I think so.
Ultimately you can make the argument that Rishi Sunak is relatively popular or has support at least among people who currently vote Conservative, but that's not enough to come back or have a decent number of seats for the Conservatives, they will do it anyway. lose massively, and there is no evidence that Rishi Sunak will broaden his appeal to those who have left the party since 2019.
Some will therefore say that it is worth betting on change.
Mr Struthers added that among the various measures, Mr Johnson and Ms Mordaunt appeared to be the best placed alternative candidates.
Mr. Johnson enjoys continued resonance with the large contingent of 2019 Conservative voters who now say they no longer intend to vote for the party, while public perception of his tenure has seen a slight resurgence since last summer, while he can also be seen as a more legitimate leader given his tenure in 2019.
Nonetheless, Boris Johnson's appeal is not much broader than Mr Sunak's, Mr Struthers said.
He is therefore no silver bullet and, according to polls, a shadow of the more admired Mayor of London and promising leadership figure he was ten years ago.
Mr Struthers added: The other interesting candidate would be Penny Mordaunt.
Although less well known, she performs well compared to her peers and shows strength both with current Conservative supporters and those who voted Conservative in 2019 but no longer intend to vote for them now.
Among the candidates interviewed who have not already been Prime Minister, she has the most obvious electoral appeal.
Elsewhere, half (53 per cent) of voters think the Conservatives should be allowed to replace Mr Sunak as Prime Minister, but are divided on whether this should trigger an immediate election (35 per cent) or whether a vote can wait (28 percent). ).
:: BMG Research surveyed a representative sample of 1,500 online UK adults aged 22-22.sd and 23rd April. BMG is a member of the British Polling Council and follows its rules.
