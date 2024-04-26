In Hush Money lawsuit, Pecker says Trump thanked him for burying stories





Follow our live coverage of Trump's secret trial in Manhattan.

Days before Donald J. Trump became president in 2017, a group of advisers, officials and allies descended on his Trump Tower office: a future secretary of state, his future chief of staff, the director of the FBI and publisher of The National Investigator.

The editor, David Pecker, may have seemed out of place, but he had just performed a vital and confidential service for the Trump campaign: He had paid a Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who had said she was having an affair with Mr. Trump. , and a doorman who had heard that Mr. Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock. The future president, triumphant, thanked Mr. Pecker for his service.

He said, “I want to thank you for handling the McDougal situation, and then he also said, I wanted to thank you for the doorman situation,” Mr. Pecker testified at Mr. Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan on Thursday, not knowing if anyone else. heard the exchange. He said these stories can be very embarrassing.

Mr. Trump also asked after Ms. McDougal: How is our daughter? Mr. Pecker said he responded, “She’s cool.” She is very quiet. No exits.

This remarkable scene where Mr. Trump's new elevated status as president-elect collides with his colorful New York habitat was private until Thursday, when Mr. Pecker recounted it to jurors. He described in graphic detail how Mr. Trump depended on him to buy and bury damaging stories that could have derailed Mr. Trump's campaign, the conspiracy that prosecutors have placed at the center of the case.

Mr Pecker's testimony in the first criminal trial of a US president underscored how his support in 2016 haunts Mr Trump in 2024.

The former publisher transported jurors into the room at Trump Tower that day in January 2017. He was there alongside four people who would become key figures in the Trump presidency: Sean Spicer, press secretary; Reince Priebus, chief of staff; Mike Pompeo, CIA director and later secretary of state; and James Comey, the FBI director whom Mr. Trump would eventually fire.

Mr. Trump introduced Mr. Pecker to the men, then slyly added that Mr. Pecker probably knew more than anyone in this room.

It was a joke, Mr. Pecker testified. Unfortunately, they didn't laugh. (On Thursday, however, Mr. Trump laughed at the defense table.)

During nearly six hours of testimony Thursday, Mr. Pecker described how he helped suppress three scandalous stories about Mr. Trump, including setting up a secret deal with a porn star, Stormy Daniels. That payment is at the heart of the prosecution's case: Prosecutors have charged Mr. Trump with 34 crimes, accusing him of hiding the payment from Ms. Daniels.

Mr. Pecker’s testimony, which captivated many jurors as Mr. Trump shifted and slumped in his chair, addressed a central theme of the prosecution’s case. Mr. Pecker, prosecutors say, joined a three-man conspiracy with Mr. Trump and Michael D. Cohen, the then-candidate’s personal lawyer. The men, they say, hatched a plot to hide damaging stories from the American people.

Mr Pecker introduced the jury to a dark art in the world of supermarket tabloids, the practice known as catch and kill, which buys the rights to an article without intending to publish it. The National Enquirer used this tactic to silence Ms. McDougal and the doorman with its story of a child out of wedlock, which turned out to be false.

David Pecker has made a brisk trade in celebrity secrets. Credit…Marion Curtis/Associated Press

He took jurors behind the scenes of the shady machinations, detailing how he purchased Ms. McDougal's story for $150,000 and packaged the payment in a deal with other services she was supposed to provide, including editing of chronicles. Those services, he acknowledged, were just a cover-up for what he said may have been an illegal donation to Mr. Trump's campaign.

In a powerful moment for the prosecution, Mr. Pecker acknowledged a clear motive for keeping the model's story secret: to protect Mr. Trump's chances of winning the White House.

We didn't want the story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or harm the campaign, Mr. Pecker said.

He also acknowledged that it is illegal for a company to spend money in this way to influence elections, another pivotal moment in the trial's early days.

(The Federal Election Commission later punished The Enquirers' parent company with $187,000 in fines; Mr. Trump's campaign was not sanctioned.)

The Trump campaign was particularly concerned about Ms. Daniels' story. Mr. Pecker told the jury that he learned that Ms. Daniels was seeking to sell her story just as Mr. Trump's campaign was reeling from the release of the Access Hollywood recording, in which Mr. Trump bragged about grabbing women by their genitals.

According to him, this tape was very embarrassing and very damaging to the campaign.

Mr. Pecker then told Mr. Cohen, the fixer, about Ms. Daniels’ efforts to sell her story that she had sex with Mr. Trump. Mr. Cohen ultimately reimbursed her, to the tune of $130,000.

Mr. Pecker warned Mr. Cohen that if Ms. Daniels went public, Mr. Trump would be furious.

But Mr. Pecker had already forked out the $150,000 to Ms. McDougal, and he balked at paying Ms. Daniels, leaving Mr. Cohen to strike a secret deal with her. After paying the doorman and Karen McDougal, we didn't pay any more money, Mr. Pecker recalled telling Mr. Cohen.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office accused Mr. Trump of falsifying business records when reimbursing Mr. Cohen for the $130,000 payment and charged the former president with 34 misdemeanors, one for each check , ledger and invoice related to reimbursement.

Mr Trump denies having sex with Ms Daniels and has said he did nothing wrong. If convicted, he could receive probation or a prison sentence of up to four years.

Although Mr. Pecker was not directly involved in creating the false files, his story was essential to the prosecution's case.

As he described his interactions with the prosecutor's office, Mr. Trump grew animated, shaking his head repeatedly in stern disapproval.

After prosecutors finished with Mr. Pecker, Mr. Trump's legal team had a chance to cross-examine him. Under questioning by one of Mr. Trump's lawyers, Emil Bove, the tabloid publisher acknowledged that it was standard practice for his publication to buy articles as leverage to access and interview celebrities. He also admitted to telling Mr. Trump about the negative stories years before he ran for president, helping the defense argue that his actions were unrelated to Mr. Trump's status as a candidate.

Mr. Bove also briefly attempted to portray Mr. Pecker, 72, as unreliable, pointing out small inconsistencies or omissions in his account of events. But Mr. Pecker remained generally calm and stuck to the testimony he presented to prosecutors.

Under questioning by prosecutors, Mr. Pecker spent much of his time on the stand describing the deal with Ms. McDougal, whose lawyer reported the story to the National Enquirer, which then reviewed the account.

Ms. McDougal, he said, was happy to remain silent.

She said she didn't want to be the next Monica Lewinsky, he explained.

Mr. Pecker alerted Mr. Cohen, who then pressed the tabloid to buy his story. When Mr. Pecker questioned who would pay the $150,000, emphasizing that it was a very, very large purchase, Mr. Cohen reassured him. He said: The boss will take care of it.

And at one point, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pecker spoke directly about the deal, the former publisher testified. Mr. Trump, he said, called Ms. McDougal a good girl, leading Mr. Pecker to believe the candidate knew who she was.

Mr. Trump was reluctant to pay, and soon Mr. Cohen was hesitant as well. Mr. Cohen persuaded Mr. Pecker to have his company make the payment. He assured him that the boss would reimburse Mr. Pecker.

Ultimately, when Mr. Cohen created a shell company to pay off the tabloid, it was Mr. Pecker who got scared because of concerns about the legality of the arrangement.

The deal is broken, Mr. Pecker told Mr. Cohen.

This was not the end of the saga. Just days before the election, the Wall Street Journal published an article revealing the National Enquirers' deal with Ms. McDougal. This sparked a furious call to Mr Pecker.

Donald Trump was very upset, Mr. Pecker said Thursday, describing how the candidate had asked: “How could this happen?” I thought you had everything under control. Mr. Trump, he said, blamed the National Enquirer for breaking the story. Then he hung up.

After Mr. Trump's victory, Mr. Pecker met with him at the Trump Tower meeting in January 2017, and then in July of that year at the White House.

Mr. Trump asked me to join him in the walk from the Oval Office to the Dining Room, Mr. Pecker recalled, and during the walk Mr. Trump asked a question: How is Karen?

Mr. Pecker replied: She is fine. She is silent. Everything is fine.

Maggie Haberman, Kate Christobek and Wesley Parnell contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/25/nyregion/trump-david-pecker-hush-money-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos