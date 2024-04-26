Politics
How EC's notice on code violation allegations against PM Modi is a first in many ways
The Election Commission has taken note of an alleged violation of Mode's Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Modi, marking a significant milestone for the poll agency. So far, no sitting prime minister has received such a notification. Also, this is the first time that a notice has been sent to the party rather than to the candidate
Learn more
In the midst of election season, the country is voting for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls, leading to violations of the model code of conduct. In fact, a day before the country went to polls (Thursday), the Election Commission (EC) issued separate notices on complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader Mallikaarjun Kharge and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi.
While this is remarkable in itself, the news is even more unique since the polling agency sent the notices to the party for the first time.
Here's what we know and why this is a significant departure from the past.
EC issues notice for PM Modi, Kharge and Gandhi's remarks
On Thursday (April 25), the Election Commission took cognizance of alleged violations of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
The polling agency requested responses at 11 a.m. Monday, saying campaign speeches from star campaigners should be judged at a higher threshold of compliance.
The EC's action came after the BJP and Congress raised allegations of hatred and division based on religion, caste, community or language.
In the case of Prime Minister Modi, the Congress, CPI and CPI(ML) had filed complaints regarding the remarks made by the Prime Minister on April 21 in Banswara, Rajasthan. In its complaint to the EC, the Congress said Modi had claimed in his speech that the Congress wanted to redistribute the people's wealth to Muslims and the opposition party would not even spare women's mangalsutra.
On the other hand, BJP complained about Rahul Gandhis speech in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. According to a PTI report, Gandhi had made dishonest and utterly sinister allegations against Modi during the speech. Moreover, the ruling party also accused Kharge of violating the model code by claiming that he was not invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple due to discrimination against SCs and STs.
A first for the EC
Interestingly, this is the first time in recent history that the committee has taken cognizance of a complaint against a Prime Minister. As Indian Express According to some reports, no sitting Prime Minister, to date, has received notice regarding a complaint of violation of the MCC.
In fact, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition had filed complaints of violation of the MCC against Prime Minister Modi. At the time, the EC had given a clean chit to the Prime Minister.
But what is even more remarkable and a first for the polling body is that the notices were sent to the presidents of the respective parties and not directly to the people concerned.
Therefore, the Prime Minister's complaint notice was sent to BJP president JP Nadda and the Congress was sent to Mallikarjun Kharge.
More interestingly, the notices did not take names of people and in the BJP notice, the EC asked Nadda to bring to the notice of all star campaigners of the party to set high standards of political discourse and to observe the provisions of the model code of conduct. in letter and in spirit.
In the Congress notice also, the EC did not name Rahul Gandhi or anyone and sent him to Kharge.
Ever since the EC announced the election season, it has issued show cause notices to several leaders from all sides. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, West Bengal BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Aam Party chief Aadmi Atishi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K. Chandrashekar Rao are just a few examples. However, in all of these cases, the notice was sent to the individual rather than their party.
Reaction to EC move
Congress, upon receipt of the notice, reacted, questioning the identical language used by the Election Commission.
The Election Commission has issued notices to the BJP president regarding the campaign remarks made by the Prime Minister, over which the Congress had filed a complaint. At the same time, in almost identical language, he issued a notice to the Congress President regarding the remarks made by Shri Rahul.
-Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 25, 2024
A former EC official also questioned the agency's decision. In a Indian Express report, he reportedly said: If you send a notice to a party for a leader's comments, how much leeway do you have to take action against the leader? Let us also say that the party's response is not satisfactory. What action will you take against the party? Their intention with this (movement) is unclear.
With the contribution of agencies
|
