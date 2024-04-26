Indonesia pushes for regional economic integration to continue under Prabowo: Vivian Balakrishnan





CONTINUITY should be key in bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore as well as on the regional economic integration front, said Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. As Indonesian President-elect and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subiantos focuses on improving opportunities in Indonesia, Dr. Balakrishnan said, “I felt that he also understands the importance of Indonesia for Asean and the great prospects for the whole of Asean, the more we integrate, the more we redouble our efforts. in terms of cooperation, the more we facilitate investments in productive sectors, the more efforts we make in the green economy, the more results we obtain on the digital front. Singapore minister addressed Singapore media during a home interview on Friday (April 26), as he concluded a four-day working visit to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, which began on Tuesday. Dr. Balakrishnan met with Prabowo, who in March officially won Indonesia's February 14 presidential election after receiving about 58.6 percent of the total count, or more than 96 million votes. He said: We are exploring the possibility of connecting our technology ecosystems, startups or even mid-sized and larger digital companies to exchange and develop ideas, talents, concepts and business models. Singapore is the top foreign investor in Indonesia, with $15.4 billion in investment in 2023, more than double that of China, and second with $7.4 billion. A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8:30 a.m. Asian business Business outlook focused on the fast-growing economies of Southeast Asia. Dr Balakrishnan noted that bilateral relations between the two Southeast Asian countries have reached new heights and the seventh Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat will be a celebration of the achievements of the past decade. This year, the retreat in the Indonesian city of Bogor will be hosted by outgoing President Joko Widodo, whom Dr Balakrishnan, hosted by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, appealed to during his visit. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) speaks to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PHOTO: PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT INDONESIA Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS The Singapore minister also met with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, and Minister for Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (right) with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (right) and Indonesian Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Dr Balakrishnan also visited former Presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Megawati Soekarnoputri. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) visits former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and an increasingly uncertain world, Dr Balakrishnan said: “It is all the more important to redouble our efforts in our relations with our immediate neighbors and within ASEAN. , and particularly in the case of Indonesia, as the largest ASEAN country. a large economy that is increasingly sophisticated and has great growth prospects. The week before this visit, the Singaporean minister was in the Philippines for another four-day trip to commemorate 55 years of diplomatic relations.

