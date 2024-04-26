President Joe Biden says he is “happy to debate” Donald Trump. Trump says he is ready to leave





NEW YORK (AP) President Joe Biden said Friday he is prepared to debate his presumptive Republican opponent, Donald Trump, later this fall, his most definitive comment yet on the issue.

Trump said he was ready, while questioning Biden's willingness.

Biden's comment came during an interview with Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern, who asked him if he would participate in debates against Trump.

I'm somewhere. I don't know when, Biden said. But I'm happy to debate him.

Until now, Biden's re-election campaign had refused to commit to participating in the debates, a hallmark of every presidential general election campaign since 1976.

Biden himself had also been vague, saying in March that whether he would debate Trump depended on his behavior. The two men debated twice during the 2020 general election, a campaign year significantly limited by COVID-19 restrictions and Biden was particularly angered by Trump's antics during that year's chaotic first debate .

Can you be quiet? Biden said this to Trump at one point during the first debate.

Trump campaign officials have been saying for some time that the former president is ready to debate Biden at any time, and Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita quickly responded to Biden's remarks on the social media site X: OK, let's install it!

Later Friday, Trump responded to Biden's new public willingness to debate by saying everyone knows he doesn't really mean it, but suggested either next Monday night, Tuesday night or Wednesday night, when Trump will campaign in Michigan. The former president suggests parties because he is also attending the trial of his secret criminal trial in New York.

Trump must be in court every day except Wednesday. In a statement on his own social media platform, Trump also challenged Biden to argue at the Manhattan courthouse on Friday night, since both men were in New York at the same time. Biden has since returned to Washington.

However, Friday is also Melania Trump's birthday, and the former president had already said earlier in the day that he was returning to Florida to spend the day with his wife once his trial was over.

Trump did not participate in any of the Republican primary debates this cycle.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced the dates and locations for three general election debates between the presidential candidates: September 16 in San Marcos, Texas; October 1 in Petersburg, Virginia; and October 9 in Salt Lake City. The only vice presidential debate is scheduled for September 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

A dozen news organizations, including the Associated Press, wrote to the Biden and Trump campaigns earlier this month urging both candidates to participate in the debates.

Biden engages in relatively fewer press interviews than his predecessors, and his aides tend to choose outlets and outlets outside the traditional press corps that covers the president in Washington. His interview with Stern on Friday, which lasted more than an hour, took an informal, introspective tone and touched on topics such as Biden's upbringing, his family and his favorite president (Thomas Jefferson, Biden said).

The interview also came the day after The New York Times published a statement criticizing Biden for avoiding formal interviews and holding fewer news conferences than his predecessors. The newspaper said its publisher, AG Sulzberger, had urged senior Biden aides to agree to a presidential interview not only with the Times but with other media outlets.

Yet the timing of the Stern interview was a coincidence; a person familiar with the plans said the White House had been working with the Sirius XM host for weeks to arrange the conversation. The person was granted anonymity to discuss internal planning processes.

Minus the shock of yesteryear, Stern still enjoys a loyal following. And he became known for his conversational interview skills. He can turn discussions with celebrities into revealing discussions, often by asking questions of others who might be afraid, but not in a confrontational way.

Associated Press writers David Bauder and Michelle Price contributed to this report. Kim reported from Washington.

