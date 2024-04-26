Is Albania the new Erdogan? | American Business Institute

Nearly a quarter of a century ago, Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Washington. Former Reagan-era defense official Richard Perle introduced him at the White House, asserting his in good faith as a democrat and reformer. When Erdogan subsequently won the election, White House and State Department officials supported him. President George W. Bush, for example, told Erdogan, I very much appreciate the example that your country has set on how to be a Muslim country and at the same time a country that embraces democracy, the rule of law and freedom. Secretary of State Colin Powell, meanwhile, describe Turkey as a Muslim democracy living in peace with its friends and neighbors. Such wishful thinking continued for years as U.S. officials portrayed the Erdogan they wanted rather than the Erdogan who actually existed. While a generation of American diplomats praised Erdogan's so-called democratic reforms, he turned Turkey into one of Europe's most vicious police states.

Diplomatic negligence had consequences. Turkey has the fifth biggest decline in Freedom House rankings over the past decade, even more than Hong Kong after communist China destroyed that territory's safeguards. THE female murder rate increased by more than 1,400 percent. Press freedoms are non-existent. Far from defending Western interests, Erdogan is moving closer to Russia and Iran. embraces terrorist leaders.

The question now is whether Washington and its European partners have learned their lesson.

Take Albania. On September 11, 2013, Edi Rama took office as Albania's 12th post-Cold War Prime Minister. When President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden later met with Rama, they rented his leadership, his efforts for the security and stability of the Balkans and his promotion of religious tolerance. Secretary of State John Kerry was generous during a 2016 visit to Tirana.

President Obama, I and the American people are very grateful for the leadership you provide and the efforts of your teams not only to care about Albania and the interests of Albanians, but to embrace a broad set of values ​​that define them all.

he said Rama. In February 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rented Ramas assumed support for judicial reforms. As with ErdoganHowever, questions about illegal donations in the American political system.

There are signs, however, that Rama sees himself as a younger Erdogan. Here, the case of Fredi Beleri should be a warning. On May 12, 2023, two days before the municipal elections in Albania, Albanian forcesstopped Beleri, a Greek-born man seeking to become mayor of Himara, a town on the Albanian Riviera. The accusations were dubious. Prosecutors for the Ramas apparatus accused Beleri of seeking to buy four votes for a total of about $320. Voters saw the accusations as a cynical attempt to marginalize an opposition candidate and deprive Albania's Greek community of control of increasingly valuable real estate that Rama's associates hoped to develop. Beleri won, but Rama refused to allow him to come to power.

The parallels with Turkey are astonishing. First, Erdogan too fabricated allegations of financial irregularities to remove political opponents and confiscate their properties. Second, he would use dubious legal means to prevent ethnic minorities from gaining the positions they have won. For years, however, Erdogan suffered no diplomatic consequences for his actions; Convinced of the veracity of their own vision of Erdogan's reformism, American diplomats even went so far as to whitewash these abuses. A little over ten years ago, for example, Obama greeted Erdogan In Sabahunaware that the Turkish leader had just confiscated the newspaper and transferred it to his son-in-law. Obama's mistake wasn't the only one; he relied on diplomats who drank Erdogan's Kool-aid.

Like Erdogan, Rama is a tactician. He realizes that as long as top diplomats and officials in Washington and Brussels view him as a reformer, as they once did with Erodgan, they will allow Rama to use the courts to target political opposition. The fact that former ambassador Yuri Kim ignored Rama's abuse as she maneuvered for a subsequent post in Ankara was icing on the cake.

Washington should not make the same mistake twice. The issue is not limited to security cooperation in the Balkans. If nothing is done, Erdoganism metastasizes and abuse and instability ensue. It is time to judge Rama by his actions, not his opinions, and declare Beleri a political prisoner.