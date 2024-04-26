Judge schedules new hearing for contempt of Donald Trump gag order in final subplot of Hush Money trial





During three days of testimony this week, Donald Trump's secret trial in Manhattan spawned subplots inside and outside the courtroom.

While a ruling on a contempt motion is pending, Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a hearing Thursday for prosecutors to argue that Trump committed more violations of the judge's silence order against witnesses, jurors and derogatory or intimidating other trial participants.

At the first contempt hearing Tuesday, prosecutors sought fines for ten online posts by Trump lambasting witnesses Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen and calling potential jurors “liberal activists.” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Chris Conroy said next week's hearing will focus on four other alleged violations of the silence order.

The latest took place Thursday at a construction site in Midtown Manhattan, where Trump visited workers before heading to court. There, Trump addressed the prosecution's first witness, David Pecker, former CEO of the National Enquirer's publisher, American Media. “That’s a message to Pecker: Be kind,” Trump said.

Trump seemed pleased with Pecker's testimony at the end of the day, calling it “breathtaking and incredible.” Defense attorneys had their turn to question Pecker, who agreed with Trump lawyer Emil Bove that long before Pecker did editorial favors for Trump, it was a ” standard operating procedure” within the company to buy the exclusive rights to scandalous stories about celebrities and politicians, either to kill the stories or use them as leverage.

Pecker gave several examples of stories being buried through a “catch and kill” strategy: women claiming they dated Arnold Schwarzenegger or were harassed by the actor-turned-governor; a romantic affair involving Chicago mayoral candidate Rahm Emanuel at the behest of Rahm's Hollywood agent brother, Ari Emanuel; an argument between actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife, portrayed by Ari Emanuel; and photographs of golfer Tiger Woods meeting a woman.

In Woods' case, Pecker testified, the idea was to show the photos above Woods in order to persuade him to participate in a cover story on Men's Fitness.

No matter how strong or previously secret these exclusivity agreements were, they were dissolved under oath Thursday as the defense strategy emerged. Bove sought to demonstrate that the $130,000 paid by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film actor Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged sexual relationship was no different from other buy-outs , including those of political candidates – Schwarzenegger and Emanuel – who were never paid. leads to criminal charges.

Asking a series of yes-or-no questions, Bove explored Pecker's relationship with Trump, a powerhouse of newsstand sales since his days as a real estate mogul and reality TV star Celebrity Apprentice. “And it was always your intention not to publish negative stories about President Trump?” » asked Bové. Pecker said yes. Bove pointed to a failed attempt by Pecker in 1998 to stop a U.S. media outlet from publishing an article about Trump's lover, Marla Maples.

“Seventeen years of telling Trump about potentially negative publicity,” Bove said.

Pecker, however, testified for the prosecution that he never paid sources or informants to kill stories about Trump until after an August 2015 meeting with Trump, where Pecker offered to be the candidate’s “eyes and ears” on the lookout for negative stories. He paid $30,000 to a Trump Tower doorman and $150,000 to a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal. He persuaded Cohen to pay Daniels — a secret payment that prosecutors identified as the first act of an illegal attempt by Trump to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Pecker testified that although he declined an invitation to Trump's inauguration in January 2017, he attended a White House dinner in July with his top deputy and editorial editor, Dylan Howard. Jurors saw a photo of Howard smiling in the Oval Office, and one of Pecker and President Trump walking together along a hallway outside the White House, their backs to the camera. Pecker testified that they were walking to dinner, and during that walk, Trump asked him, “How's Karen?”

Pecker's testimony will continue today.

