Pakistani teenager thanks PM Modi government for heart transplant in Chennai; the mother says “she came to India without money…”

Doctors at MGM Healthcare Chennai have successfully performed a heart transplant on a teenager from Karachi in Pakistan, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

The report said 19-year-old Ayesha Rashid's medical journey began in 2019 after she suffered a cardiac arrest in Karachi due to a pre-existing heart condition. She went to Chennai for a medical evaluation. Despite her initial treatment, her health complications persisted and she returned to Chennai in June 2023 for a transplant.

Dr KR Balakrishnan, famous head of the heart transplant department at MGM Healthcare, emerged as a ray of hope for the teenager and her family. He not only recognized Ayesha's medical problems but also her financial difficulties and worked with Aishwaryam, a Chennai-based healthcare trust, to fund her treatment.

On January 31, 2024, a heart was flown from Delhi to Chennai, paving the way for the transplant surgery that saved Ayesha's life.

Reflecting on Ayesha's medical journey and the financial challenges she faced, Dr Balakrishnan told ANI, “In this country (Pakistan), taking care of patients with artificial heart pumps is not easy because the equipment necessary for monitoring is not there. , she got the visa and came here with little money. We had to cover all the expenses. The “Aishwaryam” trust came forward very generously to help us, and they also paid for other patients. She and Delhi underwent the transplant… Outside of North America and Western Europe, few countries can do this. The cost incurred here is only a tiny fraction of what it would have cost in other countries around the world. Alright…”

The doctor said the patient had only a single mother and was not doing well financially, so he, along with Aishwaryam Trust and other heart patients, came forward to help the teenager.

“We are the largest center for heart transplants. We do almost 100 a year. I would say one of the largest centers in the world. And if there are no Indians, it will be attributed to a stranger In this situation, this “The girl has been waiting for almost 10 months. Luckily, she got the heart,” said Dr Suresh Rao, co-director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support.

“She is from Pakistan and they had no resources. When they contacted him, Dr. Bala was generous enough to ask them to come here because they had no money. He was the one who collected the money. The Aishwarya trust financed her transplant. At the same time, the allocated money was not enough, so we asked some of our patients to donate money. She is fine, her case. is serious and few cases of this type are treated with a heart transplant,” he added.

Expressing her gratitude, Ayesha thanked the Indian government and its doctors, expressing her desire to return to India in the future.

“I am very happy that I received a transplant, I thank the Indian government. I will definitely come back to India one day. I also thank the doctors for the treatment,” Ayesha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sanober, Ayesha's mother, also shared her emotional journey, recounting the challenges they faced and the lifeline extended by Dr Balakrishnan and the medical team in Chennai. She expressed her joy over her daughter's successful transplant in India.

“I was financially unstable, but doctors gave me confidence and asked me to make arrangements to travel to India. I came to India without money, Dr. Balakrishnan only helped me in every way. I am very happy about the transplant. I am also happy that an Indian heart is beating inside a Pakistani girl. I thought it was never possible, but it happened,” said the mother. Ayesha.

Published: April 26, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

