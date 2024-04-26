Trump news: lawyers question publisher in secret money case

NEW YORK — Donald Trump's defense team on Friday attacked the credibility of the first prosecution witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the 2016 Republican presidential campaign.

Returning to the witness stand for a fourth day, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was questioned about his memory and past statements as the defense attempted to poke holes in testimony potentially crucial to prosecutors in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Pecker's testimony provided jurors with a stunning insight into the supermarket tabloid's “catch-and-kill” practice of buying the rights to stories so they never see the light of day. It's a key part of prosecutors' theory that Trump sought to illegally influence the 2016 race by suppressing negative stories about his personal life.

Under cross-examination, Trump's lawyers appeared to lay the groundwork to argue that any dealings Trump had with Pecker were intended to protect Trump, his reputation and his family — not his campaign.

The defense also sought to show that Trump's deal with the tabloid was not unique to him and that the National Enquirer was publishing negative articles about Trump's 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, well before an August 2015 meeting that is at the heart of the matter.

During that meeting, Pecker said he told Trump, and then Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, that he would be the “eyes and ears” of the campaign and that he would inform Cohen if he was hearing negative stories about Trump so they could be killed.

Under questioning by Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, Pecker acknowledged that there was no mention at that meeting of the term “catch and kill.” There was also no discussion at the meeting about any “financial dimension,” such as the National Enquirer paying people on Trump's behalf for the rights to their stories, Pecker said.

Bove also confronted Pecker about statements he made to federal prosecutors in 2018 that the defense attorney said were “inconsistent” with the former publisher's testimony.

Pecker told jurors that Trump thanked him during a 2017 visit to the White House for his help in burying two stories. But according to notes Bove read in court, Pecker told federal authorities that Trump expressed no gratitude to him during the meeting.

“Was that another mistake?” Bove asked Pecker.

Pecker stood by the account he gave in court, adding, “I know what the truth is.”

Prosecutors echoed the defense's contention that Trump's deal with the National Enquirer was not unusual. Under questioning by a prosecutor, Pecker admitted that he had not previously sought information and worked with company sources on behalf of a presidential candidate, nor allowed political mobsters to have access close to internal decision-making.

“He’s the only one,” Pecker said.

The second witness called to the stand was Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant. Graff, who began working for Trump in 1987 and left the Trump Organization in April 2021, has been described as his caretaker and right-hand man.

Graff testified that the Trump Organization's Outlook computer system included contact information for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who were paid to prevent them from reporting sexual relations with Trump. Trump says those claims were lies.

Graff also said he saw Daniels once in a reception area of ​​Trump Tower, although the date of the visit was not immediately clear. Graff said she assumed Daniels was there to discuss possibly appearing on one of Trump's “Apprentice” brand shows.

Trump spoke briefly to Graff as she left the witness stand. He appeared to extend his hand to her as an officer guided her away from the witness stand and past the defense table. Trump's lawyers were on the bench, arguing with Judge Juan Merchan, when Trump stood up and engaged with Graff.

Friday's testimony caps an important week in the criminal cases facing the former president as he fights to win back the White House in November.

At the same time as jurors listened to testimony in Manhattan, the Supreme Court signaled Thursday that it was likely to reject Trump's sweeping claims that he was immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case to Washington. But the high court, with a conservative majority, appeared inclined to limit the period in which former presidents could be prosecuted — a move that could benefit Trump by delaying that trial, potentially until after the November election.

In New York – the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial – the presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments intended to cover up stories negative to surface in the last days of the election. 2016 campaign.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. Before entering the courtroom Friday, he told reporters he believed Thursday's proceedings had gone “very well” for the defense, adding that “the case should be over.”

The charges relate to $130,000 in payments made by Trump's company to Cohen. He paid this sum on Trump's behalf to prevent pornographic actress Stormy Daniels from going public with her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied that this meeting ever took place.

Over several days on the witness stand, Pecker described how the tabloid turned rumors into splashy stories that vilified Trump's opponents and, just as crucially, exploited its connections to suppress sordid stories about Trump.

Trump's lawyer focused on a 2018 non-prosecution agreement between the federal government and American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer.

The company admitted to engaging in catch-and-kill to help the Trump campaign, and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute the company for paying Playboy model Karen McDougal US$150,000 for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. He denies the affair.

Trump's lawyer has repeatedly suggested that Pecker may have felt pressured into accepting a deal in order to finalize a deal to sell his company to newsstand operator Hudson News Group for a proposed amount of 100 million dollars.

“To make this deal, you knew you had to clarify the investigations,” Bove said.

After a pause of several seconds, Pecker answered in the affirmative. But Pecker also said he felt “no pressure” to finalize the non-prosecution agreement to complete the transaction.

Ultimately, the deal did not come to fruition.

