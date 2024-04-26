Hush Money trial: Trump lawyers to question tabloid publisher David Pecker





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's defense team on Friday attacked the credibility of the prosecution's first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury the negative stories to protect the Republicans' 2016 presidential campaign.

Returning to the witness stand for a fourth day, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was questioned about his memory and past statements as the defense attempted to poke holes in testimony potentially crucial to prosecutors in the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Pecker's testimony provided jurors with a stunning insight into the supermarket tabloids' catch-and-kill practice of buying the rights to stories so they never see the light of day. It's a key part of prosecutors' theory that Trump sought to illegally influence the 2016 race by suppressing negative stories about his personal life.

Under cross-examination, Trump's lawyers appeared to lay the groundwork to argue that any dealings Trump had with Pecker were intended to protect Trump, his reputation and his family and not his campaign.

The defense also sought to show that Trump's deal with the tabloid was not unique to him and that the National Enquirer was publishing negative articles about Trump's 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, well before an August 2015 meeting that is at the heart of the matter.

During that meeting, Pecker said he told Trump, and then Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, that he would be the eyes and ears of the campaign and that he would inform Cohen if he heard negative stories about Trump so they can be killed.

Under questioning by Trump lawyer Emil Bove, Pecker acknowledged that the term “catch-and-kill” was not mentioned during that meeting. There was also no discussion at the meeting about any financial dimension, such as the National Enquirer paying people on Trump's behalf for the rights to their stories, Pecker said.

Bove also confronted Pecker about statements he made to federal prosecutors in 2018 that the defense attorney said were inconsistent with the former publisher's testimony.

Pecker told jurors that Trump thanked him during a 2017 visit to the White House for his help in burying two stories. But according to notes Bove read in court, Pecker told federal authorities that Trump expressed no gratitude to him during the meeting.

Was this another mistake? Bove asked Pecker.

Pecker stuck to his account in court, adding: I know what the truth is.

Prosecutors seized on the defense's contention that Trump's deal with the National Enquirer was not unusual. Under questioning by a prosecutor, Pecker admitted that he had not previously sought information and worked with company sources on behalf of a presidential candidate, nor allowed political mobsters to have access close to internal decision-making.

It's the only one, Pecker said.

The second witness called to the stand was Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant. Graff, who began working for Trump in 1987 and left the Trump Organization in April 2021, has been described as his caretaker and right-hand man.

Graff testified that the Trump Organization's Outlook computer system included contact information for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who were paid to prevent them from reporting sexual relations with Trump. Trump says those claims were lies.

Graff also said he saw Daniels once in a reception area of ​​Trump Tower, although the date of the visit was not immediately clear. Graff said she assumed Daniels was there to discuss the possibility of appearing on one of Trumps Apprentice brand shows.

Trump spoke briefly to Graff as she left the witness stand. He appeared to extend his hand to her as an officer guided her away from the witness stand and past the defense table. Trump's lawyers were on the bench, arguing with Judge Juan Merchan, when Trump stood up and engaged with Graff.

Friday's testimony caps a consequential week in the criminal cases facing the former president as he fights to win back the White House in November.

At the same time as jurors listened to testimony in Manhattan, the Supreme Court signaled Thursday that it was likely to reject Trump's sweeping claims that he was immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case to Washington. But the conservative-majority high court appeared inclined to limit when former presidents could be prosecuted, a move that could benefit Trump by delaying that trial, potentially until after the November election.

In New York, the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments intended to cover up stories negatives to surface in the final days of the 2016 campaign.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. Before entering the courtroom Friday, he told reporters he thought Thursday's proceedings went very well for the defense, adding the case should be over.

The charges relate to $130,000 in payments the Trump company made to Cohen. He paid this sum on behalf of Trump to prevent porn actress Stormy Daniels from going public with her claims of a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied that this meeting ever took place.

Over several days on the witness stand, Pecker described how the tabloid turned rumors into splashy stories that vilified Trump's opponents and, just as crucially, exploited its connections to suppress sordid stories about Trump.

Trump's lawyer focused on a 2018 non-prosecution agreement between the federal government and American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer.

The company admitted to engaging in catch and kill to help the Trump campaign, and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute the company for paying Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story over an alleged affair with Trump. He denies the affair.

Trump's lawyer has repeatedly suggested that Pecker may have felt pressured into accepting a deal in order to finalize a deal to sell his company to newsstand operator Hudson News Group for a proposed amount of 100 million dollars.

To make this deal, you knew you had to clarify the investigations, Bove said.

After a pause of several seconds, Pecker answered in the affirmative. But Pecker also said he felt no pressure to finalize the non-prosecution agreement to complete the transaction.

Ultimately, the deal did not come to fruition.

___

Richer reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-trial-hush-money-david-pecker-868e6b9d30a039d5009ec6a9d7e96ff7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos