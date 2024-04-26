China and the United States should be partners, not rivals, Xi tells Blinken | Political news





China says it prefers to strengthen its ties with the United States, but considerable challenges remain.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken capped his visit to Beijing by meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two countries try to stabilize relations amid disputes over national security, the economy and geopolitical differences in the Middle East. Orient, Ukraine and Southeast Asia. Xi told America's top diplomat on Friday that the two superpowers should be partners rather than rivals and should help each other succeed rather than harm each other, according to the official Xinhua news agency. I proposed that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the three fundamental principles. These are both lessons from the past and a guide for the future, he said. Xi said China would be happy to see the United States prosper and hopes Washington will share this perspective for Beijing so that bilateral relations can truly stabilize, improve and move forward. But as Xi and Blinken said, there are still major problems that threaten the recent improvement in relations. Blinken raised the issue of Chinese support for Russia's defense industrial base during five and a half hours of talks, according to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who added that the two sides also discussed controversial topics such as Taiwan and the South China Sea. . China has not supplied Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine, but the United States and other Western countries say Chinese industrial exports, such as machinery and semiconductors, have helped Russia to increase its arms production. Beijing has described this trade between China and Russia as normal and should not be disrupted or restricted, also stressing that the war is being prolonged by large Western arms transfers and funding from Ukraine. Blinken met earlier Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who warned that their countries could either stay in the right direction to move forward with stability, return to a downward spiral, or even descend into confrontation. Wang said China observes a number of red lines that the United States must not cross as its relationship is tested by negative factors. China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges, he told Blinken. The United States warned China against its proactive actions around the Philippines and promised to defend its ally. I have made clear that while the United States will continue to ease tensions, our defense commitments to the Philippines remain ironclad, Blinken told reporters, adding that he addressed Beijing's dangerous actions in South China Sea during meetings with senior leaders. In addition to clashes over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and which the United States is arming, the two countries have seen tensions rise over artificial intelligence, a law that aims to ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company refuses to sell. him and China's supply of chemicals used to make fentanyl. Underscoring the strained nature of their relationship, US President Joe Biden signed into law a bipartisan bill that includes $8 billion to counter Chinese military might, as well as $61 billion for Ukraine and billions of dollars for military aid to Taiwan just hours before Blinken arrived in China on Wednesday. Sino-US relations have been turbulent in recent years, with the situation exacerbated by, among other things, a trade war, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022 and a row over US culling. United with a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon last year. .

