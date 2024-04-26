Celebration of 28th Foundation Day of PTI – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have reiterated their resolve to leave no stone unturned to turn imprisoned PTI founder President Imran Khan's dream of Haqeeqi Azadi into reality by making Pakistan a real state -welfare, where the rule of law and constitutional supremacy reign supreme.

Speaking at an event to mark the 28th Foundation Day of PTI, party leaders vowed that it was a story of resilience as the fabulous 28 years of struggle changed Pakistan forever and vowed that 'They would not compromise Imran Khan's vision of unacceptable slavery, no matter what.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar He said that Imran Khan always spoke about the rule of law and equality before the law.

He added that Khan wanted real public representatives in assemblies, not outsiders; that is why he advised me to allocate tickets to genuine and sincere party cadres, regardless of their financial situation and political background.

He went on to say that Imran Khan did not believe in the formula of power sharing but in the politics of people and principles. He revealed that Khan had asked him to join meetings with foreign dignitaries if the government invited him; however, he added that the government did not invite the PTI chief as it was only to cut the ribbon and in reality the power lay elsewhere.

Barrister Gohar urged the nation to speak out in numbers against election fraud today (Friday).

PTI General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said that a single message from Imran Khan to the people that he would not compromise on his principle of haqeeqi Azadi of the nation and the country whatever happens and on the chains of slavery. had to be broken and your escape had to be that of a free person.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that on the one hand, his leader was convicted in the Toshakhana case although he did not do anything illegal, and on the other hand, those who took illegally expensive vehicles in Toshakhana had been appointed President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab.

Shehryar Afridi said no power on earth could force its leader Imran Khan to compromise and hailed all party workers, especially women who bravely faced all difficulties and coercions of the state, but stood by their leader and their ideology like a rock.

Zartaj Gul warned that she was a patriotic Pakistani citizen and if she was ever labeled a terrorist again, she would teach them a lesson, adding that she was involved in false and fabricated cases because she stood by Imran Khan.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the status quo forces were deep-rooted in Pakistan and challenged by the founding president of the PTI.

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, vowed that Punjab would be the main battleground and they would not disappoint their leader as opponents would find a place to hide.

