Politics
After election disappointment, Erdogan faces difficult meeting with President Biden
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is program meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 9. Perhaps this time the Turkish head of state will be able to persuade his security services not to attack pro-Kurdish demonstrators, an incident that eclipse a previous visit.
Saturday dramatic passage of a number of foreign aid bills marks a radical change in American foreign policy. As President Biden duly noteMembers of both parties in the House voted to advance our national security interests and send a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage.
May's meeting with Erdogan may not be a meeting with Jesus, but it should undoubtedly involve a frank exchange of views. Turkey's attitude towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also similar to its attitude towards the Axis powers during World War II, when Turkey was secure. expected until February 1945 before declaring war on Germany and Japan.
Turkey's so-called neutrality, particularly as a NATO member, must be questioned. For example, in March, Turkey oil imports from Russia reached its peak, placing Turkey, along with China and India, among the top three importers of discounted Russian oil.
This ambiguity led to the electoral defeat of Erdogan's ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party) in Turkish local elections at the end of March. The son of Erdogan's former mentor, Necmettin Erbakanthe father of political Islam in Turkey, resurrected his father's party as Yeni Refah Partisi (New Welfare Party).
A former ally, Fatih Erbakan, I turned on the AKP and received 6.19 percent of the vote, accusing them of continuing trade with Israel and accepting Sweden's membership in NATO. Therefore, Turkey has restricted trade with Israeland Erdogan, at the calls of Death to Israel, informed the Turkish parliament he plans to welcome Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau.
A bone of contention between Turkey and America is continued support from the United States for the Kurdish YPG (People's Protection Units) militia, which, as the backbone of the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), plays a leading role in Operation Inherent Resolution to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.
In October 2019, President Donald Trump reversed U.S. policy when, in a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan, green light a third Turkish incursion into Syria and ordered the withdrawal of special forces. Trump thought about this decision strategically brilliantalthough the president's special envoy at the time, Brett McGurk, I panned it as strategically backward. Special forces nevertheless maintained a foothold in the region.
Erdogan was the first Turkish leader admit that Turkey had a Kurdish problem in a speech he gave in Diyarbakir in 2005. In 2013, Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned Kurdish leader, called for a ceasefire in the war against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) and the Dolmabahce Agreement in February 2015, paved the way for a settlement. However, the success of the predominantly Kurdish HDP (People's Democratic Party) in the June elections blocked Erdoan's presidential ambitions and led to a resumption of conflict.
HDP co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been in prison since 2016 and, despite rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, Erdogan said he will never be released while he is president.
Since August 2016, Turkey has launched four military operations in northern Syria, in part to try to shore up Erdogan's electoral support. In October, Erdogan called on Turkey's allies to a clear position against terrorismand clearly referring to the United States, he spoke of the clear support given to terrorist entities in northern Syria.
After the local elections in Türkiye, things seemed to be business as usual. In the regional capital of Van, the Kurdish candidate, winner with more than 55 percent of votes, was replaced by the AKP candidate (previously, democratically elected Kurdish mayors had been replaced by government-appointed administrators). But after massive protests, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) decided to reinstate him.
As President Erdogan admitted in his speech on the balcony that the elections of March 31 were not the end but a turning point.
In an interview with Al-MonitorKurdish SDF commander Mazlum Kobane warned of a resurgence of ISIS and that security in the region depends on the continued presence of an estimated number of people. 900 US special operations forces in Syria. He also said the main goal of Shiite militia attacks on U.S. bases was to force their withdrawal. However, the SDF's efforts were undermined by the Turks. campaign destroy critical infrastructure with drones and fighter jets.
Given the upheavals in the region as well as the precarious situation of the Turkish economy, President Erdogan is under pressure from all sides.
The fact that the World Bank has doubled its exposure to Turkey to 35 billion dollars to try to restore macroeconomic stability should give food for thought. Likewise, Turkey was among the world's largest military spenders in 2023. At the same time, Erdogan does not hide the accumulation of weapons in Türkiye, both at sea And in the air (increases by the F-16 agreement with the United States).
Whatever the outcome, Biden and Erdogan will have plenty of talking points on their agenda next month.
Robert Ellis is a Turkish analyst and commentator. He is also an international advisor at the Research Institute of European and American Studies in Athens.
Image: Shutterstock.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://nationalinterest.org/feature/after-election-disappointment-erdogan-faces-difficult-meeting-president-biden-210767
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After election disappointment, Erdogan faces difficult meeting with President Biden
- The Shining star Shelley Duvall says she was hurt by Hollywood in rare interview
- Google introduces new AI training courses
- PTSD is linked to 95 'risk hotspots' in the genome
- Fashion prodigy Hoffman Estates makes prom dresses for classmates
- A talent to watch out for in Bollywood
- Kistanova repeats as winner of the NSIC Elite 18 Award for women's tennis
- Purdue University Today's Top 5
- Police arrest Gaza protesters at Emory University, US. #Atlanta #Shorts #BBCNews
- Celebration of 28th Foundation Day of PTI – Pakistan
- Jordan Klepper declares Donald Trump king of pettiness
- Delhi High Court delays hearing of plea to disqualify PM from elections