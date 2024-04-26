After election disappointment, Erdogan faces difficult meeting with President Biden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is program meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 9. Perhaps this time the Turkish head of state will be able to persuade his security services not to attack pro-Kurdish demonstrators, an incident that eclipse a previous visit.

Saturday dramatic passage of a number of foreign aid bills marks a radical change in American foreign policy. As President Biden duly noteMembers of both parties in the House voted to advance our national security interests and send a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage.

May's meeting with Erdogan may not be a meeting with Jesus, but it should undoubtedly involve a frank exchange of views. Turkey's attitude towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also similar to its attitude towards the Axis powers during World War II, when Turkey was secure. expected until February 1945 before declaring war on Germany and Japan.

Turkey's so-called neutrality, particularly as a NATO member, must be questioned. For example, in March, Turkey oil imports from Russia reached its peak, placing Turkey, along with China and India, among the top three importers of discounted Russian oil.

This ambiguity led to the electoral defeat of Erdogan's ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party) in Turkish local elections at the end of March. The son of Erdogan's former mentor, Necmettin Erbakanthe father of political Islam in Turkey, resurrected his father's party as Yeni Refah Partisi (New Welfare Party).

A former ally, Fatih Erbakan, I turned on the AKP and received 6.19 percent of the vote, accusing them of continuing trade with Israel and accepting Sweden's membership in NATO. Therefore, Turkey has restricted trade with Israeland Erdogan, at the calls of Death to Israel, informed the Turkish parliament he plans to welcome Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau.

A bone of contention between Turkey and America is continued support from the United States for the Kurdish YPG (People's Protection Units) militia, which, as the backbone of the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), plays a leading role in Operation Inherent Resolution to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.

In October 2019, President Donald Trump reversed U.S. policy when, in a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan, green light a third Turkish incursion into Syria and ordered the withdrawal of special forces. Trump thought about this decision strategically brilliantalthough the president's special envoy at the time, Brett McGurk, I panned it as strategically backward. Special forces nevertheless maintained a foothold in the region.

Erdogan was the first Turkish leader admit that Turkey had a Kurdish problem in a speech he gave in Diyarbakir in 2005. In 2013, Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned Kurdish leader, called for a ceasefire in the war against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) and the Dolmabahce Agreement in February 2015, paved the way for a settlement. However, the success of the predominantly Kurdish HDP (People's Democratic Party) in the June elections blocked Erdoan's presidential ambitions and led to a resumption of conflict.

HDP co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been in prison since 2016 and, despite rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, Erdogan said he will never be released while he is president.

Since August 2016, Turkey has launched four military operations in northern Syria, in part to try to shore up Erdogan's electoral support. In October, Erdogan called on Turkey's allies to a clear position against terrorismand clearly referring to the United States, he spoke of the clear support given to terrorist entities in northern Syria.

After the local elections in Türkiye, things seemed to be business as usual. In the regional capital of Van, the Kurdish candidate, winner with more than 55 percent of votes, was replaced by the AKP candidate (previously, democratically elected Kurdish mayors had been replaced by government-appointed administrators). But after massive protests, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) decided to reinstate him.

As President Erdogan admitted in his speech on the balcony that the elections of March 31 were not the end but a turning point.

In an interview with Al-MonitorKurdish SDF commander Mazlum Kobane warned of a resurgence of ISIS and that security in the region depends on the continued presence of an estimated number of people. 900 US special operations forces in Syria. He also said the main goal of Shiite militia attacks on U.S. bases was to force their withdrawal. However, the SDF's efforts were undermined by the Turks. campaign destroy critical infrastructure with drones and fighter jets.

Given the upheavals in the region as well as the precarious situation of the Turkish economy, President Erdogan is under pressure from all sides.

The fact that the World Bank has doubled its exposure to Turkey to 35 billion dollars to try to restore macroeconomic stability should give food for thought. Likewise, Turkey was among the world's largest military spenders in 2023. At the same time, Erdogan does not hide the accumulation of weapons in Türkiye, both at sea And in the air (increases by the F-16 agreement with the United States).

Whatever the outcome, Biden and Erdogan will have plenty of talking points on their agenda next month.

Robert Ellis is a Turkish analyst and commentator. He is also an international advisor at the Research Institute of European and American Studies in Athens.

Image: Shutterstock.com.