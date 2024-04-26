Donald Trump knew Karen McDougal's story would be known





Former President Donald Trump knew former Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about their year-long relationship would be made public, according to trial witness David Pecker.

During his testimony at Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, Pecker said Trump told him he didn't believe in buying stories because they “always come out.”

Pecker, the only witness the jury has heard from so far, returned to the stand Thursday for a third day of testimony in the financial silence case. Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the US election. 2016. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied Daniels' allegations.

Pecker is the former chairman and CEO of American Media Inc. (AMI), the parent company of the National Enquirer. As part of a deal reached with Trump and Cohen in August 2015, in which Pecker would act as the campaign's “eyes and ears” in suppressing negative stories about Trump, Pecker said he purchased the rights to 'a story that McDougal was shopping for in 2016.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court during his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments April 25 at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump told David Pecker he did… Former President Donald Trump appears in court during his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments April 25 in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump told David Pecker he wasn't paying for the articles, the former editor testified Thursday. More from Mark Peterson/Getty Images

McDougal claims to have had an affair with Trump during his marriage to Melania Trump.

Pecker said that in June 2016, he received a call from Trump after Dylan Howard, the former editor of the National Enquirer, fact-checked McDougal's story. He said that on the call he advised the candidate to buy her story because if the story was true and Trump didn't buy the rights, “it would be very embarrassing to [Trump] and his campaign.”

In response, Pecker said Trump “made it clear he doesn't buy stories because they always come out.”

Trump told Pecker he would talk to Cohen and get back to him. The next day, Cohen called Pecker and told him to “go ahead and buy this story”, so Pecker asked Howard to negotiate the terms of a deal.

When Pecker asked Cohen who would reimburse him for the payment to McDougal, Cohen replied, “Don't worry, I'm your friend.” The boss will take care of it. Pecker said he understood the comment to mean that he would “either be reimbursed by the Trump Organization or by Donald Trump.”

It was eventually agreed that AMI would pay McDougal $150,000 for his story. As part of the deal, McDougal would also write for AMI's celebrity magazines, appear on covers, launch a beauty business and become a Radar Online anchor for red carpet events. The two-year agreement took effect on August 9, 2016, and a wire transfer was sent to McDougal's attorney's escrow account.

When Cohen wanted Pecker to sign over the rights to McDougal's story, Pecker said he told Cohen he would only charge him $125,000, retaining $25,000 for editorial fees related to McDougal's work for FRIEND. Pecker said after speaking with his legal counsel, he decided he did not want to be reimbursed.

“I called Michael Cohen and said, 'The deal is off. I'm not going to move forward. This is a bad idea and I want you to break the deal,'” recalls Pecker. “He was very, very angry, very upset, he was yelling at me.”

“Michael Cohen said the boss is going to be very angry with you.”

On November 4, 2016, the Wall Street Journal published an article about how the National Enquirer paid McDougal for his story. As a result, McDougal was bombarded with interview requests and her lawyers contacted Pecker to ask her to change their agreement so she could speak to the press. Pecker agreed to do so, against Cohen's wishes.

“I felt like the Wall Street Journal article already set the tone and tone of the story, and I wanted to try to keep some form of control around the story,” Pecker testified.

In March 2018, McDougal sat down for an interview with CNN reporter Anderson Cooper. The interview prompted Trump to call Pecker and ask how McDougal was able to speak with Cooper if there was a deal in place. Pecker informed Trump that it had been edited, which made Trump “very upset.”

McDougal eventually filed a lawsuit against AMI and Pecker agreed to settle and return his lifetime rights to the story.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-karen-mcdougal-story-out-trial-david-pecker-testimony-1894403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos