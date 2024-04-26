Politics
Xi Jinping tells Antony Blinken
Beijing:
China is willing to cooperate with the United States, but that cooperation must be “two-way,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the meeting in Beijing on Friday.
Stating that the multiplicity and complexity of global challenges require the United States and China to work together, President Xi asserted that Beijing and Washington should be partners rather than rivals.
“China is willing to cooperate, but cooperation should be a two-way street. China is not afraid of competition, but competition should be aimed at making progress together rather than playing a zero-sum game. China is committed to non-alliance, and the United States should not create small blocs. Although each side may have its friends and partners, it should not target, oppose or harm. the other,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
China welcomes a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States, and hopes that the United States will also view China's development in a positive light, the statement added.
“Over the past 45 years, relations have gone through thick and thin, and both sides can learn some important lessons: China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals; helping each other succeed rather than to harm each other; to seek to find common ground and reserve differences rather than engage in vicious competition and to honor words with actions rather than saying one thing but doing another”, perhaps; we read in the press release.
President Xi further expressed hope that the two countries will continue to actively work to truly stabilize, improve and advance bilateral relations.
“As a Chinese saying goes: “No progress means regression.” This also applies to China-US relations. We hope that the two teams will continue to actively work to follow through on the San Francisco vision, so as to truly stabilize , improve and advance bilateral relations,” Xi was quoted as saying.
Blinken noted that since President Biden and President Xi met in San Francisco, the United States and China have made good progress in cooperation in areas such as bilateral interactions, counternarcotics, artificial intelligence and exchanges between peoples. The multiplicity and complexity of the challenges facing the world require that “the United States and China work together,” the statement added.
The visit aims to shore up strained relations between the two countries despite disputes over the economy, national security and geopolitical frictions, according to the New York Times.
The US State Department said in its statement that the United States and China held “in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions” on key priorities in the bilateral relationship and on a range of regional and global issues.
Secretary Blinken emphasized that the United States will continue to use diplomacy to advance areas of divergence and cooperation that matter to the American people and the world, as part of responsible management of competition with the PRC ( China).
He also urged continued progress in implementing commitments made at the Woodside Summit on key issues, including advancing counter-narcotics cooperation to disrupt the global flow of synthetic drugs – including fentanyl and their chemical precursors – to the United States, and improving military-to-military communication. to avoid miscalculations and conflicts, and initiate discussions on managing the security risks and challenges posed by advanced forms of artificial intelligence, the State Department added.
Earlier on April 24, Blinken, who is on his second visit to China this year, said he was in China “to make progress on the issues that matter most to the American people, including fighting fentanyl trafficking.”
Blinken's visit follows that of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to China earlier this month.
