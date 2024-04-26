Requirements for improved governance and transparency in UK freeports





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visit Teesport after his winning bid By Charlotte Goldstone 04/26/2024 The UK's cross-party Business and Commerce Committee has called on the Government to urgently improve governance and transparency in freeports and investment zones. Freeports and investment zones are a geographical area benefiting from tax breaks and preferential business rates for companies operating there. The main objective of a free port is to encourage trade and economic growth. In August 2019, the creation of several new freeports across the UK was announced, with operations commencing in 2021. There are not ten: East Midlands Airport; Felixstowe and Harwich; Onwards green; Humber Region; Inverness and Cromarty Firth; Liverpool City Region; Plymouth and South Devon; Solent; Side tees; and the Thames. But within the committee Performance of investment zones and freeports in England The report released today calls out the government's failure to publish impact assessments for freeports and says it is impossible to accurately assess whether these ports or investment zones offer the best value for money. price. He called on the government to publish assessments, annual reports, assessments with data and the dashboards used to track them. The committee also said fragmentation in decision-making has led to conflicting messages and difficulties in securing investment and called for a single regional leader for each freeport and investment zone. The result would be a single political leader responsible for projects and held accountable for their performance, the report said. Additionally, the committee listed five key improvements that need to be made for freeports and investment zones to reach their full potential: priority access to energy;

extensive planning freedoms;

access to improved skills;

improved customs arrangements in free ports;

and the link to broader government economic security policies, including the potential for offshoring incentives for small businesses. And the report highlights that long-term political commitment is essential to the success of freeports. Committee chairman Liam Byrne said: “The long-term success of freeports and investment zones relies on long-term political support and, importantly, trust in governance. This can only be achieved by improving governance and transparency. It is now up to ministers to fill the missing link between local and national leaders to help deliver results. However, Mr Byrne expressed skepticism that freeports and investment zones would deliver the promised benefits, due to low funding. Given that freeports and investment zones represent barely a thousandth of economic spending, they alone will not be able to achieve a leveling up, he said. But he added that with long-term support and the committee's proposed changes, they could make a significant difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theloadstar.com/demands-for-improvement-to-governance-and-transparency-at-uk-freeports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos