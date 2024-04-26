Politics
PM Modi praises Firstpost editor for viral Oxford speech on Indian history
Last update:
Network18 journalist Palki Sharma speaking during a debate at the Oxford Union. (Screenshot)
Hours before the prime minister's message, as video of his speech began to be widely shared, Sharma herself addressed X and said she was “overwhelmed” by the response.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Network18 journalist Palki Sharma, who about a year ago highlighted India's success story through data and anecdotes in a powerful speech in Britain that has now gone viral on social media platforms.
You've given a wonderful insight into the massive transformations taking place across India, @palkisu! PM Modi posted on X on Thursday, tagging Sharma, Editor-in-Chief, Firstpost. Hours before the prime minister's release, as video of his speech began to be widely shared, Sharma herself spoke to X and said she was overwhelmed by the response.
Oxford Union
My remarks at the Oxford Union almost a year ago made their way onto social media. I have given a perspective on what has changed in India, citing events and anecdotes to support my argument. I'm overwhelmed by how this resonated with so many of you, she posted.
In a 10-minute video, Sharma summarized the significant changes seen in India over the last 10 years. In the video of the famous Oxford Union debate about a year ago, she argued for the motion Modis India is on the right track. The debate took place at the end of June last year in the United Kingdom.
In his speech, Sharma rejected false and misleading narratives about religious intolerance in India, stressed that it was wrong to judge one country on the parameters of another, and highlighted how India has transformed itself of a questionable nation where decisions were made based on world opinion. to a confident entity and highlighted that the country had become a giant of soft power. She added that India was no longer a timid democracy that tolerated terrorism or betrayals.
Today, invasions and colonialism are part of our history, not our identity; we are shaped by years of subjugation, without being defined by them. We are excited about our global responsibilities, without being wary of it, this shift in confidence comes from inner growth, she said.
First of all, thank you for your speech in Oxford, and in defending the interests of all of us Indians, it was truly a great speech and we loved every part of it. For those who haven't watched it, here it is.pic.twitter.com/UueehW6vYQ Abhishek Bhardwaj (@Kalpvriksha_ggn) April 25, 2024
Indian Media Nightingale
This video should reach every Indian. Irrespective of caste, color or religion, watch this full video without bias. It's brilliant. Bookmark. Share widely. Be proud of the developments. There is certainly still much to be done over the next decade. Looking forward to it, said one of the X users. Another wrote, Palki Sharma The Nightingale of Indian Media. This should make every Indian proud. What an excellent speech, incredible.
